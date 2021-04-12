By Submitted by Broadmoor Community Church
In support of Earth Day by Broadmoor Community Church, volunteers are needed to assist with trash pickup and cleanup along Lake Avenue for April 24.
The BCC Lake Avenue Cleanup Team would be grateful for your participation. Join us at 8:30 a.m. by the dumpster in the church parking lot at 315 Lake Ave. Plan on working outdoors for up to an hour and a half. Please provide your own gloves, sunscreen and masks.
The Church Team will provide trash bags, directions and snacks. Afterward, enjoy donuts, coffee, sweet rolls and orange juice with the other volunteers outside the fellowship hall.
For more information, call Larry Barrett at 719-964-0825.