A Colorado Springs church foundation is challenging other area religious partners to expand their support of a local nonprofit that helps those in need.
In the more than 12 months since the pandemic changed the way we live, Westside Cares has seen an astronomical increase in the need for support services. This includes a 250% increase in demand for its pantry programs and a 500% increase in demand for rental assistance.
The Broadmoor Community Church-UCC is encouraging other religious organizations in the area to help meet the increased need by elevating their contributions to Westside CARES.
It may seem like a counterintuitive move to call for more help at a time when resources are shrinking. But the Broadmoor Community Church Foundation has provided an incentive.
For partners willing to increase their donation, the foundation is prepared to match the first $10,000 of elevated funding.
Lead Pastor Anne Cubbage said the challenge aligns with the congregation’s commitment to expand love, mercy and community service. “In times of duress, we all have a choice about whether to abide in scarcity and fear, or whether to engage in bold, decisive action that empowers collective philanthropy and expands our circles of love. At BCC, we are committed to the latter,” Cubbage said in a news release.
Westside Cares is an interfaith nonprofit collective of 22 religious fellowships on the west side of El Paso County. It assists the needy through many supportive services, including its food delivery pantries, housing navigation, utilities assistance, and car insurance and registration services.
With the help of its 22-member faith communities, private foundations and individual donations, Westside Cares has kept pace with serving 10,000 El Paso County west side individuals. “Westside Cares expects these numbers to remain steady throughout 2021 and potentially beyond,” said Chief Executive Officer Kristy Milligan.
She added, “In general, people experiencing poverty share the same concerns as people who are not: How long will this last? When will we return to something that more closely resembles life before COVID-19? How can I stay connected? How will I stay afloat economically?”
Milligan said elevated funding will benefit the community in three crucial ways:
• First, it would allow Westside Cares to amplify its most-used programs at the precise moment they’re needed most.
• Second, the challenge will increase awareness of financial repercussions of a global pandemic on the community’s most vulnerable members and engender increased support for community members.
• Third, this challenge has the effect of creating a community that cares. A $5 first-time donation can become $10, and people who invest are standing alongside hundreds of others who care about their community.
Anyone interested in doubling their impact can give online or by check and explain they want their contribution to be matched by the Broadmoor Community Church Foundation. “We will track these new and increased donations internally and invoice BCC when the match has been reached,” Milligan said.
The challenge will run through Dec. 31, at which time the BCC Foundation will match all new and increased gifts up to $10,000 made to Westside Cares. The challenge is designed to increase support at the precise time it might diminish, and provide sustainable funding for Westside Cares’ lifesaving services, Cubbage said.
The pastor added that the church is blessed to have had forward-thinking members who sought to share its mission with its neighbors and live their middle name, “Community.”
“The Foundation Board thought now was the time to offer a matching grant challenge to our religious partners to elevate their giving, as well as to corporate members of Colorado Springs, to lift some of our most hurting neighbors during these trying times,” Cubbage said.
Broadmoor Community Church Foundation currently supports Westside Cares through financial contributions, in-kind giving, hot meals and participating in holiday programs.
“The coronavirus brought into sharp focus this congregation’s commitment to provide hope, health, and home to those who need it most,” Milligan said.
The impacts of COVID are as diverse as the people experiencing them, Milligan said, noting that everyone with ties to Westside Cares has been affected in some way. “Nearly 75% of the people who present at our pantries indicate COVID-19 as a factor in their needing food assistance,” she said.
“While current projections indicate that economic recovery is nearly complete for individuals at the highest income levels, we know residual effects for people who are underemployed or working lower-wage jobs will continue for many months, if not years.”
Westside Cares is concerned that as life returns to normal for those atop the economic ladder, their philanthropic priorities will shift away from basic needs.
“That’s why this challenge is so important. It ensures a continued and increased commitment to the well-being of our neighbors in need and to the benefit of our whole community,” Milligan said. “It’s the most inspirational kind of gift because it calls the entire community to dig deep and be a part of keeping our most vulnerable neighbors housed and healthy and hopeful, through the pandemic and beyond.”