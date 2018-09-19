Nearly 200 people attended the Broadmoor Community Church, UCC’s 60th anniversary celebration last weekend.
Many came dressed in period costumes of the day, including loafers and bobby sox from the 1950s and flower child garb of the 1960s to celebrate the church, which was founded at 315 Lake Ave. in 1958. Awards were given to winners of the costume contest.
An old-time picnic featured activities for people all ages, including games, a bounce house and two miniature horses for children. Many were involved in cake walks, pie auctions, a bingo mixer and much conversation. Live music provided entertainment while guests viewed an art walk and historical photographic panels of the church over the years. Current and past members were present for this homecoming event.
Attendees brought homemade pies and cakes for the pie auction and cake walk, plus abundant surplus for dessert. Food items were placed in Tom Briggs’ vintage Volkswagen bus, which he purchased brand new in the 1960s, and was later driven to B Street Pantry to continue the church’s tradition of 60 years of community service.
After enjoying a cornucopia of burgers, hotdogs, meatballs, popcorn and desserts, picnic participants went home happy, tired and full.