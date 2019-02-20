Michele Fujimoto, 57, recently published a memoir detailing her experience with a breast cancer diagnosis. In “Hope and Fear: A Journey through Cancerland,” Broadmoor Bluffs resident Fujimoto details her journey from diagnosis to the present.
After a year of editing and re-writing, Fujimoto self-published her book on Amazon. Everything is her work and creation, including the cover, which was a photo she took and edited on her computer.
“I was like, ‘OK, I guess I can create something,’” she said. “I’m very creative and have an artistic side.”
The end result was a moving, journal-style memoir that gives you a peek into the life of a cancer patient. From diagnosis to life after treatments, “Hope and Fear: A Journey through Cancerland” details one woman’s reaction to chemotherapy and radiation treatments and how the support of those around her boosted her morale.
“I really hope to help other women who are starting their journey and help them understand the process,” she said.
Fujimoto was a healthy adult. She avidly practiced yoga and even taught at a local yoga studio, Bija. She had a steady job at Colorado Springs Utilities, where she had been working for more than 20 years.
Then one day, her life was turned upside down.
Just a few months after receiving clear mammogram results in July 2015, Fujimoto felt a very small lump on her breast. Though her doctors couldn’t feel it, they ordered an ultrasound. It was cancer.
“I felt fear, shock,” she said, remembering the diagnosis. “It was like being hot and cold at the same time. Hard to really describe.”
After a surprising discovery of cancer in three of five lymph nodes following a surgery in February 2016, Fujimoto began a series of chemotherapy and radiation treatments for the better part of the year.
To help her understand the cancer she was now living with, Fujimoto began a journal to write down new medical words and procedures and remember how she was feeling each day. Little did she know at the time it would turn into a published book.
“I’m kind of an information junkie,” Fujimoto said. “It was really helpful to me to write things down, especially as I started learned more about differing things about cancer, so I started writing them down in a journal.”
Fujimoto used journaling as a technique to remember things that happened, because “chemo brain” would often affect her.
“It’s a documented real thing that most people who have chemotherapy experience, and maybe it depends on the type of chemotherapy drug,” she said. “Things are just kind of fuzzy and your mind just isn’t sharp.
“So if you don’t write things down a lot, you don’t remember them.”
Fujimoto continued writing during and after her treatments, which lasted the better part of 2016. It was when her close friend and coworker, Glenn Stoner, was diagnosed with colon cancer that she started to consider turning her journal into a book.
“I had told him I was thinking about writing a book ... ,” she said, “and he was like, ‘Yeah, you really should do that.’”
Unfortunately, Stoner would not survive his diagnosis.
“After he died, I said, ‘I really need to do this,’” she said. “So publishing the book was my way of recognizing him.”
Fujimoto was not a writer. She had never written a book before, but she got to work anyway, enlisting the help of friends and family.
“I made them read it three or four times,” she said with a laugh.
After her treatments ended, Fujimoto retired from her career to pursue new things in life.
“I just didn’t think I could go back to work,” she said.
Now, Fujimoto spends as much time as possible with friends and family, especially her husband, Raymond “Ray” Acciardi, while pursuing different interests of hers, including photography.
While Fujimoto doesn’t have any plans on writing a new book, she’s content with sharing her “journey through Cancerland.”
“It’s just my hope that other women will find it helpful to read about my experience.”