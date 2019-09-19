Broadmoor-area resident Mike Moran has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who.
Moran, who works as the senior media consultant for the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, has more than 50 years of professional experience. He excelled as the chief spokesperson for the United States Olympic Committee from 1979 to 2003.
Moran also worked as the sports information director at the University of Colorado (1968-1978). He has worked with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation as its senior media consultant since 2005.
Moran flourished as a sports reporter and a photographer for KMTV, an NBC affiliate in Omaha, Neb., from 1963-1966. He told Who’s Who that he attributes his success to his constant curiosity about the business and making friends nationally and internationally in the media.
Moran earned a bachelor of science in journalism and broadcasting at University of Nebraska at Omaha. Throughout his career, he has been celebrated for his exemplary contributions to his field. He was notably presented with the United States Olympic Committee's highest award, the General Douglas MacArthur Award, in 2002.
Moran was inducted to the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, the Omaha Westside High Hall of Fame, and the College Sports Information Directors Hall of Fame.