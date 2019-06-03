Annabelle Schneider-Farris comes from a long line of successful figure skaters within her family. But at 19, she has set herself apart and is in rarified air.
The long-time Broadmoor-area resident achieved the extraordinary last summer when she completed her seventh U.S. Figure Skating Gold Medal. The most recent was in the International Ice Dance Test.
According to the organization, Schneider-Farris is the only figure skating in history who has earned gold medals in Moves, Solo Free Dance, Free Skate, Pairs, Ice Dance, Free Dance, and International Dance.
“It was quite a journey for each of these,” Schneider-Farris said. “And it was a challenge to find a coach to take me through the dances. I skated 10 international dances with three partners.”
The majority of top-level figure skaters in the Pikes Peak region come here from other parts of the United States. But not Schneider-Farris. She was born at Memorial Hospital and grew up in the same house at the foot of Cheyenne Mountain.
Annabelle earned her first U.S Figure Skating Gold Medal in Senior Moves in the field test in March 2015.
She began skating in Colorado Springs about the time she could walk and is a long-time member of the Broadmoor Skating Club . She’s done all of her figure skating training at the Ice Hall at the Broadmoor World Arena.
“It’s just very natural for me to skate here,” Schneider-Farris said. “When I went to skate at the World Arena it was natural.”
Schneider-Farris has skated all over the world. She graduated from Mountain Vista Homeschool Academy in 2018 and spent the last year studying abroad in Israel. She lived in Tel Aviv.
“I came here to embrace the culture and learn,” she said. “I’m studying Middle Eastern politics.
“Believe it or not, it’s very safe here. The things you hear about don’t affect daily life here.”
Schneider-Farris is back in Colorado Springs this summer, where she is working as a camp counselor.
She plans to move to New York this fall and is hoping to work as a figure skater with the Ice Theatre of New York.
Schneider-Farris is the youngest of three children. Her sister, Rebekah Schneider-Farris, has earned six gold medals (Moves, Solo Free Dance, Pairs, Ice Dance, Free Dance, and International Dance) which is also an amazing and unusual achievement. Her brother, Joel, is a US Figure Skating Double Gold Medalist.
Both Rebekah and Joel are now touring with Disney On Ice.
The kids’ mother, JoAnn Schneider-Farris, is also an accomplished skater who trained at the old Broadmoor World Arena in the 1970s. She and her ice dance partner won a silver medal at the US National Championships in 1975. JoAnn became a Gold Medalist while representing the Broadmoor Skating Club.
“I was proud to represent the Broadmoor Skating Club then and am still a member today,” JoAnn said.
JoAnn’s brother also trained at the old Broadmoor World Arena and represented the Broadmoor Skating Club. He and his wife are now coaches in Denver and their daughter is touring with Disney On Ice.
JoAnn published her autobiography, “My Skating Life: Fifty Plus Years of Skating,” in 2016. It is available on Amazon.