Broadmoor residents Mike and Trina Baldock recently opened their home to the public to host a two-day Fine Arts Open House.
Artist Joseph Liberti, who was one of 10 renowned artists to seize the unique opportunity to display his work at the Baldock home, declared the event “Brilliant!”
Altogether, 59 artworks were tastefully displayed throughout the elegant home, located near The Broadmoor. Guests were enticed to sample beverages, hors d’oeuvres and sweets while perusing paintings, photos, sculpture and impressionist abstract works.
With a chuckle, Mike Baldock noted that he barely passed a high school art class, receiving a “D.” His artistic talent remained latent until he retired and he and his wife moved to Colorado Springs.
The Baldocks’ spacious and airy home provides the perfect environment for displaying artwork, with ample soaring wall space and bounteous oversized windows allowing natural light to stream throughout the sizable rooms.
Baldock became motivated to not only collect art, but to engage as an artist himself. He set out to discover his niche through researching art styles, history and philosophy, he said. Baldock found he was drawn to abstract art, and began producing “Malevich-inspired” pieces with a focus on small, geometric shapes in motion. In short order, Baldock acquired several mentors, including Rollie and Kathleen Wild, local art-lovers who bought multiple pieces of his art.
Baldock had several gallery shows, but found that displaying and selling his art out of his home could be not only more unique, but more lucrative.
Baldock compares viewing an abstract piece to a man looking at a woman. They are either attracted to each other or not, in a very personal way, and can see beauty where someone else might not. Color, line, composition and balance all come into play. Abstract art is not as defined as more conventional works. One is either drawn into the work or not, attracted or repelled, spoken to or hearing nothing.
“I want to bring fine art and a love of art to a broader audience,” Baldock says. “I chose artists to add credibility to the show and enhance my own work.”
Having an art show in his home is a dry run for his plan to open a gallery in the lower level at some point in the near future. This concept provides an opportunity to open the art world to a new, wider audience.
Advantages to providing an in-home venue include reasonable pricing, the avoidance of high-priced gallery commissions, a relaxed viewing environment, and an opportunity to interact with artists on a more personal level.
Artist Marc Shereck explains his enthusiasm for displaying his artwork in the Baldock home: “I’d rather my work be in a good home where it is enjoyed and appreciated, rather than overpriced and sitting in my studio!”
Other artists involved in the show echoed his sentiment.
A few of the pieces displayed at the open house were Lisa Fabiano’s oil paintings. She said oil paint is more expensive than some other mediums, and this is factored into the prices of her work. Her piece “coming to light,” described as an abstract impressionist oil on canvas, and was priced at $2,200.
Carol Dickerson had several “Untitled” acrylic on canvas pieces on display, priced in the $500 to $650 range.
Baldock’s piece titled “Marilyn,” an oversized acrylic on canvas painting displayed above the fireplace in his multi-story living room, was priced at $4,500. With guidance from Baldock, Marilyn Monroe’s face and figure clearly come to light, along with references to her film career and her first two movies that were made in black and white. This is a piece that provides unending contemplation, and is a prime example of the attractions of abstract art.
Local artists displaying their work during the open house along with Baldock and Liberti were: Miriam Brock, Nard Claar, Carol Dickerson, Lisa Fabiano, Laszlo Palos, Marc Shereck, Suz Stovall, and Sheary Clough Suiter.
The open house was attended by more than 130 art-lovers, and 20 pieces of art were sold.