I’ve always had good balance. And, I took it for granted.
But nine months of pregnancy and the subsequent three years of kiddo-carrying changed things.
I avoided slippery conditions and terrain and hopping across streams because I didn’t want to fall and harm my child. Last January, I stepped on a slackline for the first time and promptly fell off. Last season’s skiing didn’t feel good either. I was humbled. Where had my stellar balance gone?
Soon after my slackline encounter, I started teaching a weekly movement class that included balance exercises each week. On my own, I focused some of my movement continuing education on balance work, and I found ways to weave balance work into my daily routine like standing on one foot while brushing my teeth.
I kept checking in with the slackline when I could. It was still super challenging.
A few months later, I completed a joint mobility certification where I learned a helpful hip strengthening exercise that I started doing regularly.
At my son’s birthday party a few weeks ago, I visited the slackline again. I took turns with a few other moms, and we encouraged each other as we slowly increased how far we could walk on it without having to jump off. Before we wrapped up, I walked the length of the slackline — a big change from my performance at the beginning of the year.
It was so much fun. It felt like I’d gotten my balance mojo back. A few months ago, I experienced a similar feeling while scrambling as a part of a canyoneering class I took with the Colorado Mountain Club. I had forgotten how good it felt to challenge my body in these ways.
My balance just had its most recent test during my first downhill ski trip of the season. It passed. I felt more confidence and ease and control than I have in years. And I know my renewed balance was a key reason why.
Want to improve your balance? Start with my list of “Balance Tips For Everyone”:
1. Spend time standing
on one foot every day.
Start standing on the ground. Later, try standing on top of something soft or wobbly like a towel, yoga block, or wobble board. Bonus: Try balancing on one foot during your daily routine like brushing your teeth or putting your socks on.
2. Squat with your shins
vertical, which will work your glutes — important balance muscles.
Start by squatting with both legs. Later, try squatting while shifting all or part of your weight onto one leg. Bonus: Check your form as you sit on and get up from chairs.
3. As your balance improves,
find ways to challenge it naturally.
Instead of avoiding uneven, loose terrain, look for opportunities to test your now stronger feet, legs and hips.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a nature lover, a writer, a photographer, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood for seven years. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.