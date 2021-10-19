I’ve been hearing from a handful of Trails and Open Space Coalition members and Friends group members that they are experiencing an increase in rudeness, lack of etiquette and anger out on the trails.
Bicycles on our urban trails are failing to hail pedestrians as they pass at high speeds. People are not keeping dogs on leashes and are using obscenities when asked to leash their pets. Trail users are not following the “rules of the trail” leading to near collisions between users.
If you use local trails, perhaps you’ve had similar encounters over the past 18 months.
What do we do about it? We have several choices.
- Stop using the trails.
- Get angrier and louder and hope the offenders back off.
- Erect more signs explaining trail etiquette.
- Enforce trail speed limits and trail etiquette through ticketing and fines.
The first two choices are without merit.
Colorado Springs Park staff are placing more signs along urban trails hoping to encourage better behavior. El Paso County has stepped up enforcement in county parks with some success.
What are we left with? I suggest we try positive reinforcement. When another user steps off the trail to let you by, thank them warmly. When a cyclist hails you as they pass, express your gratitude. And when you see someone cleaning up after their dog, smile at them and give them a thumbs up. Perhaps if we all try to be a little less angry and more civil, it’ll spill over into other encounters.
Perhaps you’ve seen reports that vandalism in our city and county parks is increasing. That’s a situation where destruction is costing us tens of thousands of dollars. The criminals need to be apprehended and prosecuted. Perhaps their community service can include removing graffiti from rocks and buildings in our parks. Or perhaps they can help repaint a decades old picnic table or bench. That might help them appreciate the fact that when they damage one of our parks, scheduled maintenance projects stop as staff deals with the vandalism.
We learned recently that the scheduled opening of the new Kane Ranch Open Space has been prudently delayed by El Paso County Park Staff. The new open space is in a remote area outside Fountain, and is potentially vulnerable to mischief. Rather than risk expensive repairs to the property and new infrastructure, park staff is first installing a gate similar to the gate restricting access to the Pineries.
All of us who use these public spaces need to step up our game. We need to be watchful and be willing to report illegal behavior when we see it. And we might offer a modicum of grace to those sharing the trail.
Kane Ranch Open Space will eventually open as will the new trails in Daniels Pass, North Cheyenne Cañon. A new open space and new trails to explore, now that’s worth celebrating.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.