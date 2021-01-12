The world has been in constant flux since the launch three years ago of the Mindfulness and Positivity Project at Cheyenne Mountain High School.
Teachers Meg Fredrick and Jeff Kenefsky saw a need to help students manage mental health issues related to stress, anxiety, depression and overall well-being. The Mindfulness Club was born, and became overwhelmingly successful until the pandemic prohibited most in-person contact within the local school districts.
According to Fredrick, the student-run Mindfulness Club opened doors toward removing the stigma of admitting that stress and anxiety can be ongoing issues. It became more accepted for students to admit that they were motivated to explore ways to care for their mental health, while realizing they were not alone in their struggles.
Jeff Kenefsky started offering a class on the science of happiness to CMHS students that quickly became popular with students.
The students in the Mindfulness Club speak for themselves about the impact of the class on their well-being:
“Mindfulness is the basic human capacity to be fully present. To me, mindfulness means getting your mind off of auto-pilot and paying attention to your feelings and the world around you,” said Daesha Henry.
“Not only has the practice of being mindful improved my relationships with friends and family, it has significantly decreased any stress about the past and the future, and allowed me to be more present no matter where I am or what I am doing,” said Emma Delich.
“I may not have control over my environment, I have control over my reaction to outside circumstances, and I have the ability to choose a more positive outlook,” said Katie Parks.
Enter COVID-19, which put a halt to the burgeoning success of this pilot program in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. The project has been waiting in the wings throughout the summer and fall, and is ready to once again become a part of CMHS.
In the meantime, the teachers behind The Mindfulness and Positivity Project sought nonprofit status and in June launched a podcast that features interviews with club members who have graduated about how techniques such as visualization that they learned in the club have helped them in their lives after high school.
In addition to interviews, the free podcast (mindfulandpositive.org/podcast) offers strategies and exercises to enhance resilience, courage, strength and hope.
Fredrick said fundraising was a focus throughout the fall as funds were needed to continue and expand the project. Generous grants from the Anschutz Foundation, Gazette Charities, and Colorado Springs Health Foundation ensure that as the pandemic wanes, the mental well-being in local schools will be amply attended to. She said in late December that the nonprofit was nearing its $100,000 fundraising goal for 2020. Donations may be made at mindfulandpositive.org/donate.
“Our ultimate goal is to create a culture within schools where taking care of our mental health is cool, and part of everyday school life. Positivity and kindness have a place in our schools and in every classroom,” Fredrick said.
This year, Fredrick plans to meet virtually with teachers from Sierra and Harrison high schools in District 2 to determine interest in engaging in the Mindfulness and Positivity Project. Fredrick will provide brief demonstrations of practicing gratitude and emotion regulation. As the new semester progresses, virtual mini-meetings will assist students, teachers and staff with focusing on topics such as mindfulness, ways to decrease stress and anxiety, and increasing happiness and well-being.
“We are so very grateful for those of you who have already supported our campaign this year. We are hard at work creating virtual learning platforms, and working alongside our students to create the best and most effective strategies and practices to engage in our lives with hope, optimism, resilience and courage,” stated a recent email sent out to supporters.
Fredrick, a recently retired AP Literature teacher and 2015 Cheyenne Mountain High School Teacher of the Year, explained “We are not mental health professionals. What teachers and staff can do is take a few minutes daily in class to present simple practices that can evolve into habits. A few examples are gratitude practice, breathing and relaxation exercises, body response to stress, and identifying negative emotions.”
Once schools are able to return to full-time in-person learning, Fredrick hopes the project will once again blossom as student leaders engage with peers, the Mindfulness Club is reinstated, and teachers offer well-being experiences in the classroom, along with ongoing available podcasts.
“Classrooms should be positive and safe places. Teachers will likely have a great response not only with academic success, but with overall emotional well-being,” Fredrick said.
Another facet of the project involves ongoing research that will be done by graduate students from the Department of Psychology at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. The hypothesis is that the project will be most successful if teachers practice mindfulness and positivity with their students within the classroom.
“Everything we took for granted is now part of our gratitude,” says Fredrick.