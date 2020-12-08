Based on recent feedback regarding the Cheyenne Mountain High School team name, the District 12 Board of Education is evaluating the future of the Indian team name. This issue is not new, but has perhaps gained momentum due to the larger context of social issues across our country. This is a complicated issue, and one that has created deep divisions in our community, resulting in an atmosphere of hostility and rancor that is uncommon to us.
Ultimately it will be the Board of Education’s responsibility to decide on keeping or removing the Indian name. We also understand that an important facet of this responsibility is engaging our full community before making a decision. It has been informative to read the multitude of emails thus far and we truly appreciate all who have taken time to share your thoughts with us.
In order to help inform the conversation, we would like to share some of what we have learned and what information we are using to navigate this decision.
This issue is not new. In 2015, former Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed Dr. Walt Cooper to a statewide commission through the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs charged with studying the issue across Colorado. That commission ultimately recommended elimination of American Indian mascots in Colorado schools. A secondary recommendation for those choosing to retain Native mascots included addressing logos, mascots, Native representations and establishing “tribal partnerships.” We chose the latter, and made great progress on most issues, but at this time we have no official relationship with any tribe. Despite requests by Dr. Cooper dating back to 2016, no recognized tribes have agreed to engage in such a partnership.
The Indian name has a long history at Cheyenne Mountain High School and is a source of tremendous pride for many alumni, but not all students and alumni are proud of the representation, and it has become a divisive issue.
The history of the use of an Indian mascot and now just a team name is not well documented and much of what has been stated as fact is not verifiable or is easily contradicted. That said, by all accounts it was originally chosen out of honor and respect and to remember the importance of Native American culture to our region.
Recent statements from national Native American groups, professional mental health organizations, and the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights have indicated that continued use of Native mascots and team names, despite the best of intentions, are not widely seen as honorable and respectful and have the potential to create racially hostile environments;
One of the focus areas of the District 12 Long Range Plan is maintaining “... an environment where students are safe and supported in pursuit of excellence” with a strategic objective of maintaining an “emotionally supportive” learning environment.
District 12 Policy on Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity states, “The Board is committed to providing a safe learning and work environment where all members of the school community are treated with dignity and respect.”
What we have heard from our community so far is a great appreciation for the sense of community and belonging that is central to a D-12 education. Our school district community sets a high bar for what success looks like in our academics, arts and athletics as well as the social and emotional health of our students.
Whether we keep or remove the Indian name is a decision that will be made by the Board of Education this spring. At this moment the Board and our administrators are focused on two critical tasks: managing the safest and most effective learning environment for our students and staff during the pandemic; and completing the national search process for a new superintendent.
We will again take up the issue of the Indian team name when much of this work is behind us. In the meantime, we invite anyone who is interested to add your voice to the conversation at boe@cmsd12.org between now and March 1 so that we can consider your input, too, in our decision-making. For those interested in a more comprehensive version of this correspondence, we invite you to visit our website at www.cmsd12.org.
Monica Furey Peloso is president of the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education.