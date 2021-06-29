A Colorado Springs-based organization dedicated to helping exceptional Black students further education has donated millions of dollars in scholarships over the past year.
The Sachs Foundation awarded $2.44 million in educational grants to Black students in Colorado over the past 12 months, the largest sum of grants in the organization’s 90-year history, a news release stated.
“Right now, with equity being an issue, and with education being difficult in the age of coronavirus, we wanted to provide as much opportunity to our students as possible,” said foundation president Ben Ralston.
Black Coloradans are currently pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees from more than 70 institutions across the country, about 20% of whom are at historically Black colleges and universities like Howard University, where Na’Im Briggs will attend in the fall.
“The main obstacle keeping me from going to Howard was the cost,” said Briggs, a 2021 graduate of Colorado Springs Early Colleges. “This scholarship will really help me and my family.”
The scholarship will cover tuition, books, room and board, and other school expenses, Ralston said.
“We cover anything that falls under ‘cost of attendance,’ including any technology the students might need,” he said.
Founded in 1931 by Pikes Peak area resident Henry Sachs, the foundation has sent more than 3,000 Black students to college, Ralston said. Sachs scholarships were awarded to more than 60 undergraduate and graduate students over the past year.
While Black students faced starker socioeconomic obstacles 90 years ago than they do today, young people of color still face difficulties gaining access to higher education, which is why the Sachs Foundation’s mission is still relevant and necessary, the foundation president said.
“These scholarships are still needed,” Ralston said. “There are a lot of factors set up in higher education that have made it difficult for students of color, and Black students in particular, to receive higher education with the same opportunities that white students do.”
Black students are more likely to drop out of college for financial reasons, and those who do graduate tend to be saddled with more debt than their white peers, according to Ralston.
“We believe that there is absolutely a need, based on the equity of higher education right now, to provide scholarships for Black students,” Ralston said. “We’re very proud that we are able to do that.”
In addition to being gifted scholars, many Sachs graduates have made a positive impact on their communities through volunteer activities, social justice work and other endeavors, according to Ralston.
“Our scholars are incredibly connected to their communities,” he said. “The amount that they give back to their families, their schools, and their communities is astounding.”
Briggs, 18, said he aspires to follow the example set by Sachs scholars before him. He intends to pursue a career in education so he can serve as a positive influence in a field that does not have many Black male role models.
“I was lucky enough to have a couple of mentors, Black men who I have looked up to, but it’s rare to see them in the educational field,” said Briggs, who plans to major in political science at Howard. “If I enter the educational field, I feel that I can be that person for somebody else.”
