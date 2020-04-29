The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Broadmoor Information and Security is calling on interested residents who live within its service area to join now.
BIS has served the Broadmoor community for more than 100 years, offering its members vacation security, mail and newspaper pickup, immediate officer contact and other services. Begun in 1908 as the Broadmoor Village Society, BIS was incorporated with the state of Colorado in 1949 and is a nonprofit organization. It employs five officers to provide its membership 24/7 security.
BIS’ service areas include:
• On the north: The south side of Cheyenne Road; 21st Street north to Cheyenne Mountain High School
• On the west: Evans Avenue, Sanford Road to the end of Old Stage Road
• On the south: Star Ranch Road
• On the east: To Nevada Avenue/Highway 115
BIS “has helped the Broadmoor area continue to have one of the lowest crime rates in El Paso County. It is comforting for the BIS members to know there is an officer within a couple of miles of their location 24/7. Quite often, the officers are the first to respond when a home alarm goes off or a phone call from a member is requesting emergency help,” according to a release issued by BIS Board President Kathleen Gamblin.
The organization’s officers work with the Broadmoor Fire Department and the Colorado Springs Police Department to provide lectures on fire mitigation, prevention and home security. Officers have had security experience, including firearm certification and CPR training, according to the release. BIS officers have also in the past assisted the Broadmoor neighborhood in surveilling homeless people in the area, adding extra patrol of homes of members out of town, and picking up mail and papers upon request. Officers have also responded to calls regarding unwanted solicitors and wild animals.
BIS has also offered CPR classes to the members and firearm safety courses in the past. Suggestions from the members concerning lectures/courses they would like to see implemented are welcome.
Those with questions about BIS border boundaries, or those who live within its boundaries and are interested in joining, are encouraged to call 719-634-4000 or email bis80906@earthlink.net.
Membership is $450 per year.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent