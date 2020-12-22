When asked about his favorite book, 28-year-old Brian Marin immediately rattles off “The Count of Monte Cristo,” by Alexandre Dumas. But ask for more of his top titles, he has a hard time choosing. Marin goes deep into thought, thinking about the numerous books he has read in his lifetime.
“They’re all great for their own reasons,” he said. “I was interested in books before I knew how to read. I would even draw pictures and have my mom write stories that I dictated to her before preschool.”
It’s safe to say Marin loves books.
So, it only makes sense that Marin is the owner of Westside Stories, an established bookstore in Old Colorado City formerly known as The Bookman. Books are what initially landed Marin a job at The Bookman, which has been in operation since 1991.
“I initially volunteered to help them move because I lived a block away from the new location,” he said. “Then they asked me for a resume, and I became a manager. Eventually, I made them an offer to buy the business.”
The previous owner, who had been living in New York for several years, officially sold the store to Marin in January. With the new owner came a new name for the store, something Marin hopes highlights the changes he’s making.
From new floors to new books, the store has undergone significant transformations in the last several months. The store may look the same from West Colorado Avenue with the same marquis “BOOKS” sign. Still, as you walk inside, you’ll notice new floors and new products throughout the building.
With the help of people like Betty Varland, who calls herself “Brian’s assistant manager,” Marin renovated the store and changed the look.
“We have literally been down in the dirt with that store just remodeling,” Varland said. “Brian put in a new floor in the back. I wallpapered the walls of the bathroom with book pages. We changed around the layout of the store almost completely.”
In addition, Marin wanted to transition the store from selling only used books to introducing new products. He donated about one-fourth of their old inventory.
“It was 100% used books, and now about 20% of my inventory is new,” he said. “I’ve introduced a lot of product lines, from stickers and patches to journals and puzzles ... everything I thought was cool.”
“Brian completely changed everything about The Bookman and turned it into Westside Stories,” Varland said. “It’s just really been incredible to watch him transition from a guy with a dream to the owner of a really beautiful little store.”
Even though Marin acquired Westside Stories at the start of what would be perhaps one of the most challenging times to local businesses, he saw the pandemic as an opportunity.
“The shutdown was rough,” he said. “But that’s what gave me the inspiration to start an online portion of the business, scan all these books, and to really assess the business model.”
Over the last several months, Marin has been entering all the store’s products into an online system. If they can’t make it out to the store, customers can shop online. It’s a part of the business Marin said is really taking off.
“I had 21 orders before I opened my door this morning,” he said on a Thursday. “That’s the power of social media. I’m trying to figure out how to do international shipping.”
Whether someone wants to buy in-store or online, Marin said he hopes people can find a sense of community and a haven for reading and friendship at Westside Stories.
“I don’t think we stick to one type of trying to sell to one type of people,” he said. “We embrace all different types of communities here.”
The relationships and friendships Marin has found through Westside Stories are what makes him so passionate about the business. He hopes others can experience that same passion for books and community.
“I want to be a household name where you can enjoy shopping with your family, your friends,” he said. “There’s just something intrinsically joyful about someplace that’s filled with books and knowledge and different perspectives.”
Varland voiced that same passion.
“Westside Stories is more than just a little store for us,” she said. “It’s not a cold and corporate store where people are just working away their hours. It is something that is made and built with heart and dirt and grit. ...
“Supporting small businesses is what keeps us human because it keeps us in a community with each other.”
Visit westsidestoriesco.com to shop online or learn more. Follow the store on Facebook (@WestsideStoriesBook) and Instagram (@WestsideStoriesBookstore) for updates.