Continuing to evaluate their actions in line with the values expressed in the District 12 Long Range Plan, the D-12 Board of Education voted at their Nov. 18 meeting to implement a revised bell schedule for all district schools beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
Prior to voting on the issue, the Board noted that a modified bell schedule is only one of a number of actions that need to be evaluated as they continue to uphold their commitment to supporting all students academically, emotionally, physically and socially. As a result, the board also included two related directives to the administration to address the amount of time students are required to spend on homework and athletic or extracurricular activities at the high school level.
The board’s vote follows three months of gathering public feedback from parents and other stakeholders on the alternative bell schedule. An online survey completed by 1,300 parents indicated a majority favored the revised schedule which results in later start times for preschool students and students at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School and Cheyenne Mountain High School, and earlier start times for students at four of the district’s five elementary schools.
The schedule originally submitted for public comment called for all D-12 elementary schools to begin at 7:40 a.m.; however, that schedule was modified prior to the board’s action because feedback from many parents indicated beginning elementary schools at 7:40 a.m. was problematic. In response, the board amended the proposal which now will see all elementary schools start school next year at 7:50 a.m. which has been the start time for Gold Camp Elementary School since 2010.
The board also recognized that the time many students dedicate to homework has a significant impact on their daily schedule and may not allow them to establish a healthy balance between school and other desired activities. As a result, the board directed the administration to evaluate and report back on options for reducing the amount of time high school students must spend on schoolwork outside the school day.
In addition to homework and other responsibilities, many high school students spend significant time engaged in high school athletics and other extracurricular school activities. With concerns similar to the homework issue, and in an attempt to support a greater balance among the myriad activities in which students may be involved, the board directed the administration to present a plan that would limit the times and lengths of athletic practices, performance rehearsals, club activities, and times that school facilities can be accessed by both school organizations and outside groups.
It is our hope that the combined effect of these three interventions will be a more healthy and supportive environment to help us fulfill our mission of developing students who are prepared, both academically and socially, to succeed in our ever-changing world.
Walt Cooper is the superintendent of schools in Cheyenne Mountain School District 12. He was selected as the Colorado Superintendent of the Year for 2018. Learn more about District 12 at cmsd.k12.co.us.