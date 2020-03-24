As life shifted drastically in the last week, I felt called to respond in some way. At first, I wasn't sure what to do. But, then my answer came.
I was on a coworking call last week coordinated by Tara Mohr, author of “Playing Big.” Mohr invited us to connect to service as a way to work with and shift out of fear.
My answer that morning came as I decided to record a movement class themed "Shifting From Fear To Love."
But, I felt I wanted to do more.
Again, my answer involved movement. I imagined bringing old and new friends together in a safe space to move our bodies, to feel connected and to find our ground.
I felt an embodied "yes" as I thought of offering free online movement classes to support others during the stress of COVID-19. Mohr would call the type of excited fear I felt "yirah" —fear that involves stretching yourself in a good way.
I've always loved how coming together with others for movement classes builds community, connection and support.
And, I long to meet more amazing women and to share with them the gift of moving their bodies in nourishing, loving ways.
With movement, I know we can allow big emotions to flow though us.
We can ground and feel supported by the earth.
We can connect with the capacity of our bodies and our spirits to do hard things, to learn and to grow.
We can hold space for each other in love in the face of uncertainty.
I was feeling so inspired.
But, after I posted online about offering the free movement classes, fear of another kind started to creep in — the fear of contraction.
How was I going to do this? Did I have the right equipment? How could I fit in teaching while caring for my son? Lots of "what-ifs" came up and stifled the energy of my excitement.
I started to feel small, and my idea began to weigh on me.
In the past, I would have ignored or pushed through the heaviness of this contracted fear.
I wouldn’t have listened to the feeling of dread and unease in my body.
But, I’ve begun to change how I relate to fear.
Instead of distracting from fear, I’m befriending it.
I’m thanking it.
I’m reassuring the scared part of me that I’m safe, that I can handle whatever comes up.
I’m shifting into self-care and asking how can I bring love to this situation?
And, I’m trusting that whenever fear shows up, it’s for a good reason.
It may not be about the current situation, but it’s an invitation to heal.
In the coming weeks, my hope is that each of us meets our fear with love, compassion and a sense of service. I believe it will serve our community well.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.