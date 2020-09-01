Secure your trashcans, they said. Wildlife is closer than you think, they said. “They were here first.”
I’ve seen raccoons, skunks and squirrels-aplenty in and around my fenced yard, a mile from Colorado Springs’ downtown. And lately, roaming the streets of my westside nabe, I see more and more deer every day. Big ones, solo, in twos and in groups.
But today was a first. Just as I was sitting down to write this column, my dog alerted me to two curious bearcubs ... and their mama ... way up in a large tree not 15 feet from my “home office.”
Forgive me, readers, for being excited about this bear sighting. (I can see my Teller readers shaking their heads right now). You see, I’m originally from Pennsylvania and have seen black bears there only rarely, and from afar.
But here’s my firsthand proof they are here in our (my) Colorado backyard, along with the mountain lions and bobcats (I’ve seen the latter, but thankfully not the former).
“Bears often wait out the heat of the day in trees. Leave them be and they’ll disappear at dark. And please keep dogs away to give them space,” says Bill Vogrin, a spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Regional Office in the Springs. I rang Bill up minutes after I saw the bears.
“Who do I call, Bill?” I asked nervously.
“Just leave them be,” he said. “They’re doing what bears do. They’ll probably come down by 9 p.m. tonight.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends giving bears and other wildlife plenty of space. I’m cool with that.
Those of you who live in higher elevations and nearer to the current wildfires are probably seeing more wildlife roaming nearby and even through your yards right now as they flee the fires. Let them wander through. Keep pets inside as much as possible.
“In most situations, people and wildlife can coexist. The key is to respect the wildness of wildlife. ‘Wildlife’ is just that — wild. Most dangerous and potentially harmful encounters occur because people fail to leave the animals alone. Wildlife should not be harassed, captured, domesticated or — in most cases — fed,” states the CPW website.
CPW gets a lot of questions about bears. They have a dedicated webpage that’s full of great information: cpw.state.co.us/bears.
Also, there’s a handy video there called “What to do if you see a bear” (bit.ly/2YCM5oW).
Here are some bear facts from CPW, for the bear novice (aka city dweller, like me):
• Black is a species, not a color. In Colorado, many black bears are blonde, cinnamon, or brown.
• With their bulky fur coats, bears can look bigger than they are. Males average 275 lbs.; females average 175 lbs.
• Over 90% of a bear’s natural diet is grasses, berries, fruits, nuts and plants. The rest is primarily insects and scavenged carcasses.
• Black bears are very wary of people and other unfamiliar things. Their normal response to any perceived danger is to run away or climb a tree.
• Most Colorado bears are active from mid-March through early November. When food sources dwindle they head for winter dens.
• With a nose that’s 100 times more sensitive than ours, a bear can literally smell food five miles away.
• Bears are very smart, and have great memories — once they find food, they come back for more.
• During late summer and early fall bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
• Bears are not naturally nocturnal, but sometimes travel at night in hopes of avoiding humans.
Some more common-sense bear tips Vogrin shared with me: “Please secure your garbage. Bring in bird feeders. Burn off barbecue grills.”
Wildlife encounters are still a bit magical — to me, at least. Let’s keep bears and other woodland creatures at a safe distance.
Editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for five years. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.