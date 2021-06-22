Gue$$ what Colorado $pring$ Utilitie$ want$ to help cu$tomer$ $ave during the$e $corching $ummer month$?
The energy provider wants to help you save some green by going greener.
By offering cost-saving tips, Utilities hopes to help customers stay cool during Colorado’s current heatwave (and future higher-temp days) while saving a few bucks on their monthly utility bill.
And for those residents seeking refuge from the sweltering temps who would rather crank up their air conditioner even higher instead of considering cost-saving practices, Utilities wants to help change that mindset.
Danielle Oller, Colorado Springs Utilities spokesperson, said in times of extreme heat (or cold, for that matter) residents would do well to think about how much energy they’re using, and how their actions could impact their utility bill and the overall system. Presently, Colorado Springs residents on average pay about $93.22 for electric, $59.41 for natural gas, $74.93 for water and $33.38 for wastewater on a monthly basis, for a total of $260.94.
“Until just a few years ago, we hit our ‘peak use for electricity’ in the winter. As more air conditioning was added in homes and businesses over the last decade or so, now peak electric use happens in the summer. We recommend these easy, no-cost changes that can help people feel more comfortable amid high temperatures,” Oller said.
Turning down the thermostat is a good place to start when looking to pare down the Utilities bill in the summertime.
But there are many cost and energy savings tips can help bill-payers from throwing money away during these hot days.
It’s possible to beat the heat with or without AC. Morning time is the best time of the day to open doors and windows to cool the home naturally. Turn a fan on at one end of the house to blow cool air in, and another fan at the other end facing outside to blow warm air out.
Once the home has cooled down, close all windows and doors and shut thick blackout curtains or blinds to keep the sun from heating the cool air. Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise to push cool air down and use portable fans throughout the house to move air around.
Use home appliances like dryers and dishwashers during early morning or late evening hours. While these appliances are on, they let off extra heat. Also, hang-dry clothes instead of using the electric dryer, and use the microwave or cook on a grill outside instead of using the oven.
Those who live in homes with cooling systems are encouraged to set the thermostat higher during hot days so the cooling system doesn’t work overtime. Also, set the thermostat higher when not at home or at night when sleeping. This will help schedule the system to run more efficiently.
Currently, Utilities customers can get a $50 rebate on qualifying smart thermostat purchases.
Also, don’t forget to change the air filter. This low cost, easy-to-do task can save up to 15% on energy use. Also, clean dirt, leaves or debris near an outside AC unit.
Additionally, try adding weather stripping and caulk to seal drafty windows and doors. These products cost about $20 and can save homeowners up to 20% on cooling and heating costs.
Replace old lightbulbs with LED bulbs and turn off lights in unoccupied rooms. Unplug electronic devices not in regular use as some devices still pull power when not in use for standby modes or digital clocks. Get a home energy audit, where a professional will look at your home and find ways to save on energy.
Other factors, such as the size of the home, type of appliance and insulation, also play a major role in saving money. “Because there are so many variables it is not possible to provide an average dollar amount for savings,” Oller said.
To learn more on how to stay cool this summer visit csu.org.
Energy Star also has tools and resources to help people save at home: energystar.gov/campaign/home.