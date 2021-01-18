With colder weather and the uncertainty of COVID-19 restrictions, you might be looking for new hobbies to de-stress. One of my favorite relaxing, wildlife-related activities is birding.
And I hope by the time you finish reading this column on the joys of birding, perhaps you’ll never look at a sparrow as just another small brown bird. Just maybe you will get just as excited to see a sparrow as you would a deer or bobcat.
One of the best things about birding is that birds are so visible. You can walk a trail 100 times and never see a mammal. But birds are all around us. From a raptor soaring above to a spotted towhee scratching around the leaf litter.
Once you know to look for them, you can find woodpeckers (such as Northern flickers and hairy woodpeckers) drumming on a tree, a pond with swimming ducks (maybe mallards or hooded Mergansers, for example), and goldfinches singing away on thistle — all within minutes of starting a walk.
Need a break from e-learning? Send your kids outside and have them work on their bird-ID skills and have them observe how the birds in your backyard interact with each other. You can get in friendly competitions with family and friends on who can find the most species. Best of all, you can bird-watch while social distancing.
Winter may not seem like the best time to go birding, but it depends on what you are looking for. You aren’t going to find a Rufus hummingbird in January. But winter often provides the best viewing for raptors such as great horned owls and hawks, and for other birds that winter in the area including bald eagles.
After a few years of birding experience, you will learn the migration patterns and know when species will start showing up.
There are approximately 509 bird species in Colorado. Some of these are common such as mallards, but others are a rare treat such as the magnificent frigatebird recently photographed at John Martin Reservoir State Park near Lamar. The variety of species is what makes birding fun and challenging.
You might be wondering, “How do I even begin to identify all these bird species?” I recommend you start by calling up the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website and searching for birds. There you will find a great overview of the species that call Colorado home or simply migrate in and out during the year.
Other resources include profiles of various species, our work to conserve and manage birds, our research activity and a link to the Colorado Birding Trail where we have maps available for free download, viewing suggestions, basic information and more advanced, detailed bird profiles and field notes. The Birding Trail has tons of information for viewing our feathered friends and links to partner organizations where you can dig even deeper.
But let me get you started with some basic tips for identifying birds. Look at color patterns, bill size and shape and listen to their songs. Challenge yourself to identify all the sparrows in your neighborhood.
Another easy way to start is with waterfowl. They are often the easiest to identify because they are relatively large and most have clear identifying markings.
A nice thing about birding is that you don’t need a bunch of expensive gear. A pair of binoculars and a birding guide book are all you need. Many hardcore birders will carry scopes and high-end cameras. While those tools can be very helpful, they are not necessary especially for beginners.
A particularly helpful tool to consider is an app for your phone. A good one is Merlin from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. You can photograph a bird or record its chirps and the app will help you identify it. The Cornell Lab also has a great website, AllAboutBirds.org, where you can find vast amounts of bird information.
As with any outdoor activity, make sure you dress for the weather and prepare for storms.
Now that I’ve gone over some tips, we need to cover birding etiquette:
Follow traffic laws and be mindful of other drivers. Birds can be very distracting. A golden eagle just flew in front of your car and perched on a power pole? Awesome. But you still need to obey traffic laws and safely pull over being careful to not block traffic.
Respect private property. It is illegal to trespass. Just because a really cool bird may be on someone’s property, it doesn’t give you the right to go onto their land.
Be careful where you point your binoculars. Yes, there might be a coveted snowy owl perched in someone’s front yard, but think of how you would feel if someone was using binoculars looking at your property.
Stay on the trail and “Leave No Trace.” We all need to be stewards of our natural resources. If you recreate outdoors, clean up after yourselves and stay on trails to limit erosion and other negative impacts.
Be respectful of the birds. Keep a respectful distance and never bother nesting birds and their nests.
Maybe you don’t want to drive far to view birds. Then bring them to you. Bird feeders and running water attract a wide variety of birds. Now is the perfect time to hang bird feeders. Just remember to take them down in March when bears awaken and leave their dens. And hang your bird feeders high enough — at least seven feet — that deer can’t reach them. It is illegal to feed deer as it creates all sorts of conflicts for deer and people.
Birds also are attracted to birdbaths and shrubs such as junipers.
One last suggestion: look for birding festivals. They are popular in the birding community and usually are timed around natural migration patterns, such as the annual High Plains Snow Goose Festival near Lamar. It is canceled for 2021, but it’s a great example of an opportunity to view and learn about unique birds. (So many arctic waterfowl land at John Martin Reservoir State Park and surrounding lakes in February they look like icebergs on the water.)
There’s also the Mountain Plover Festival in Karval that celebrates the ground bird that lives in the short grass prairies of Eastern Colorado. The festival is scheduled for April 30-May 2.
Another popular birding event is the Monte Vista Crane Festival, which is also a casualty of the pandemic in 2021 but a good one to remember for the future. In Colorado Springs, there’s the Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival scheduled for May.
Although some festivals are canceled, you can still visit these areas on your own because the birds will still be there.
Got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5287. I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wildlife Matters.”
Cassidy English is a District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.