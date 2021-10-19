Guys and ghouls who claim they can’t be frightened on Halloween don’t stand a ghost of a chance against two upcoming spook-tacular events.
The events are Boo! at the Bear Creek Nature Center, 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, and Kids’ Morning Out: Bear Creek Boo Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 23. Both events are designed to lift everyone’s spirits through good old-fashioned Halloween fun.
“We are looking forward to making this event an annual tradition and expanding upon and improving the event each year,” said BCNC Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis.
Boo! at the BCNC
This will be an opportunity to experience the nature center trails under a nearly-full moon which is sure to add to the ambiance of the event brought to life by BCNC staff and volunteers. “They will fill the roles of creepy characters as well as walk leaders that guide each group down the trails,” Lewis said.
In 2020, BCNC hosted the first Boo! At Bear Creek as a way to offer an outdoor event with a COVID-safety protocol in place.
Although costumes are encouraged, guests might want to wear warmer clothing appropriate for outdoor weather which can dip to near freezing at night. The hike can last up to 90 minutes, adding to the chilliness of the experience.
According to Lewis, it’s “witchful” thinking for folks to believe they’re immune to the ghoulish sights and sounds that await them. Guests will hike the boo-tiful BCNC trails, where the most horrifying of creatures dwell, unraveling and dispelling myths about some of nature’s misunderstood creepy crawlies.
Participants are required to pre-register for specific times throughout the evening. BCNC volunteers will lead the group in a celebration of educational Halloween fun.
“What better way for the nature center to celebrate the Halloween season than with a spooky but educational nighttime event on the trails in October?” Lewis said.
This event is for children (and adult) ages 7 and older. “It is an educational family-friendly event but there is a “spook-factor” that might not be suitable for very young children,” Lewis said.
Cost is $8 per person, or $7 for members of Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers.
Kids’ Morning Out: Bear Creek Boo Bash
One needn’t be witch or famous to participate in this educational, chills and thrills-themed hike designed to offer guests the chance to meet some live creepy creatures.
BCNC staff and trained volunteers will manage the activities that include a Halloween-themed craft, making lunch, and a fun educational hike to learn more about some of nature’s “hard-to-love” creatures. The event is designed for spooks ages 6-12.
For this event, kiddos are encouraged to don their favorite Halloween costume, be it a ghost, witch, even skeleton for those “bone to be wild.”
“BCNC regularly hosts kids drop-off mornings and evening programs. These are popular and beloved programs that give caregivers several hours to themselves while nature center staff connects and inspires children through engaging outdoor activities,” Lewis said.
Pikes Peak Community College Zoology Program’s “Wild Things” also will make a special appearance with some live animals for the children to meet.
“This program is unique in that it capitalizes on Halloween and the opportunity to learn about creatures that might be more challenging to love. It will also include a special visit from PPCC’s Wild Things’ with some live creatures,” Lewis said.
Lunch is included, and kids will receive special prizes and a take-home Halloween craft. Cost is $25 per child, or $20 for members of Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. Prepaid registration is required.
Register by calling 719-520-6387 or visiting elpasocountynaturecenters.com.