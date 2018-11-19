More than $4,000 was raised during the fourth annual Bear Creek Nature Center 3K Fun Run/Walk this month — all of which will go toward supporting nature center exhibits and programs.
About 200 citizens participated in the Nov. 4 Friends of El Paso County Nature Center-sponsored outing to support Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Center programs, and socialize with family and friends.
“We are always aiming to keep our programs affordable and to expand the programs we offer to reach a wider audience in the community,” said Bear Creek Nature Center Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis. “Funds from the Bear Run and other fundraisers are a very important part of reaching this goal.”
The fun run/walk made its debut in 2015 when former Bear Creek Supervisor Jamie Bequette created the event as a way to bring community together. The event proved so popular that folks from as far as Kansas and Wyoming have walked or run the 1.86-mile course. Wearing a lightweight bear costume and having good walking feet are the only requirements.
Folks gathered inside the nature center where local yoga studio Omtastic Yoga conducted a pre-run bear yoga class to prepare participants for their journey through Colorado’s rugged hillside. “We are thrilled about this partnership, and as a family-friendly run, I think Omtastic is a wonderful fit for this event,” Lewis said.
Following her welcome comments, Lewis recognized costume contest participants. Charlotte Morgan, 5, collected handclaps for her Goldilocks impersonation, and Jeremy and Amanda Lee’s panda bear costumes generated whistles from the crowd. “Amanda has never participated in this event and we figured it was time she did,” Jeremy said as Amanda growled playfully.
The force was strong with Linda Hakala and her grandson, Ethan Selix, 6, whose Princess Leia and Darth Vader outfits earned compliments. “(Ethan) is a Star Wars fan and inspired me to do this,” said Hakala as Selix tightened his grip on his orange plastic light saber.
Bear Creen Nature Center volunteers and face paint artists Linda Rossetti and Lynn Wilson painted bear faces on young participants and adults perused the animal furs on display.
Participants then gathered in front of the nature center to begin their journey down the cement walkway and into the Rocky Mountain outback. The ground rumbled from the weight of participants as they inched their way through the trail while discussing the area’s wildlife residents.
Bear Schirmer, 9, attended the event because, “My first name is what this event is all about.” His mom, Diana, added, “My husband showed me a flier promoting the fun run/walk and I said, ‘Why not?’ We have lived here 13 years and never participated in the event.”
Riley Gauna, who attended the event with her husband, Adrian, their son, Rio, 3 months, and her mom, Jacque Henderson, said, “We like bears and participating in local events like this. We figured this was right up our alley.” Adrian, who is serving in the U.S. Army, added, “I thank my military brothers and sisters for their service and support of this event.”
Lewis thanked Black Bear Diner, RXP 103.9 FM, the Soda Hop and Candy Shop for their sponsorship, and citizens for their participation: “I think it is fun for us to live in this great community and participate in this fundraiser. Thank you for bringing your incredible spirit to this event.”
The next event, Bear Creek by Candlelight, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7. To learn more call 520-6387 or visit elpasocountynaturecenters.com.