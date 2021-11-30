Blake Covington wants a live bear cub for Christmas this year and promises to care for the critter as she would a puppy.
“I will feed the cub lots of food and water, and it can sleep in my room if dad and mom say it’s OK,” said 5-year-old Blake.
No doubt Blake’s parents will insist their daughter instead visit with a stuffed version of one of Colorado Springs’ ursine inhabitants during the annual Bear Creek by Candlelight Friday, where chili, Santa and stuffed animals will make for a beary merry Christmas event. It’s set for three different time slots from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road.
The event blends education and nature with seasonal traditions to provide residents with a low-cost family-friendly holiday outlet.
Money raised will be used to add new and update existing exhibits, and provide visitors with new and relevant interpretive learning experiences. Funds from this and other events helps both Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers provide a wide variety of affordable programming ranging from school field trips to numerous public programs. This includes Active Adult Series, Children’s Nature Series, family outdoor clubs, nature retreats, and Environmental Education Volunteer Leader Training.
“Special fundraising events like Bear Creek by Candlelight enable the nature centers to continue to offer affordable programming and also to expand and improve their programs and their exhibits so they can better meet the needs of the community,” said BCNC Supervisor Mary Jo Lewis.
Through this event, the nature centers can help inspire residents to be good stewards of the park and environment, she said.
“While fundraising is a bonus, it is equally important to provide an event that enables people to make positive memories and enjoy the nature center at night with trails illuminated from the warm glow of luminaria lights,” Lewis said.
Longtime sponsor Texas Roadhouse will dish up its signature mouthwatering chili, and savory Christmas cookies also will be provided. The all-volunteer bluegrass band, Peppergrass, will fill the air with its toe-tapping, sing-a-long holiday repertoire, and an outdoor caroler duo will encourage guests to sing along as they trek the luminary-lit trail.
Green, red and white luminaria containing a lighted candle and circling the BCNC roundabout like a multi-colored wreath will greet families as they brave the evening chill to journey down the sidewalk toward a nighttime nature stroll through the woods.
Indoors, youngsters are encouraged to participate in a variety of handmade arts and crafts projects, and adults are invited to sip a glass of cheer while chatting with family and friends alongside a crackling fire. Of course, jolly ‘ol St. Nick will be there to spread good tidings and greet youngsters anxiously waiting to meet the world’s most famous toy maker.
Children also will get an opportunity to peruse the animal pelts table and stuffed wildlife exhibits that helped put the BCNC on the tourist map.
Capacity will be limited to 100 people for each hourlong time frame, for a 300 person total maximum. Residents are encouraged to pre-register for the event as early as possible as the BCNC anticipates full capacity. Participants must pre-register for specific time frames; 5-6 p.m., 6-7 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. Masks are optional, Lewis said.
“This year, participants will need to pre-register for a specific hour-long timeframe as opposed to an ‘open-house’ format we have done in the past,” Lewis said.
To learn more, call the BCNC at 719-520-6387.