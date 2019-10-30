If you’re planning a visit to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, be sure to say hello to Gidgee, a six-month-old female red-necked wallaby.
Gidgee, part of wallaby mob of eight, has recently started spending more time out of her mother’s pouch. She and her family can be seen at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Australia Walkabout exhibit. Of course, the young wallaby isn’t the only adorable adolescent that draws a crowd. The zoo has welcomed 11 new babies in 2019.
The zoo has three mountain lion kittens named Adira, Sequoia and Sitka. The orphaned cubs came to Colorado from Washington state on May 28. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo keepers estimate they are about six months old.
Uno, a Mexican wolf, was born on April 19 to mom Luna. He was so named because he’s the sole only puppy born in his litter this year.
In the Monkey Pavilion you can visit Bean, a Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth. He/she was born in May to parents Chalupa and Bosco. It’s challenging to tell the gender of young sloths, which a physical in the coming months will reveal.
Also in the Monkey Pavilion is Louie, a black howler monkey born to mom Charlie and dad Howie in March.
A calf giraffe named Viv was born on July 6. She was six-feet tall at birth. You can see Viv with her sisters, Emy and Rae, at the giraffe exhibit.
The most recent additions to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were meerkat pups. Parents Dusty and Kamikaze greeted a litter of five pups on Aug. 22.
Kera, a Sumatran orangutan is the oldest baby at the zoo. She was born in June 2018.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, aka “America’s mountain zoo,” is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily year-round. With the exception of some holidays and special events, the last admission is at 4 p.m.
