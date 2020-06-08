Major League Baseball’s amateur draft is scheduled for June 10 and 11 and will consist of just five rounds, compared with the usual 40 or so.
Of the four major North American sports (baseball, football, basketball and hockey) the baseball draft is the least hyped and most unscientific. Players drafted usually range in age from 17 to 22.
The Pikes Peak region has never been a hotbed of major league talent. Our lone Hall of Famer is Goose Gossage (Wasson High School class of 1970). He was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the ninth round of the ’70 draft. Lee Richard, the White Sox’s first-round pick that year, played a total of 239 major league games over five seasons.
Before we delve into some of our area draft selections, here’s a little history. On June 8, 1965, the initial free-agent draft of high school, college and sandlot players kicked off with the Oakland Athletics selecting the University of Arizona’s Rick Monday with the first overall pick. With the second overall pick, the New York Mets struck out by choosing southpaw pitcher Les Rohr, who appeared in just six big-league games.
The draft went 45 rounds that first year. Among the other notable selections were three Hall of Famers: Johnny Bench (fourth round, Cincinnati Reds), Tom Seaver (10th round, Los Angeles Dodgers — he went to USC instead) and Nolan Ryan (12th round, New York Mets).
My research shows the first player ever drafted from our area was Cripple Creek-Victor’s Gerry McCabe. He was selected in the 29th round of the 1966 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates out of CC-V. McCabe pitched in part of three minor league seasons for Pirates affiliates, compiling a 4-6 record and 5.03 ERA.
McCabe is 71 now and lives in Colorado Springs. I plan to catch up with him sooner than later.
Jumping to the present, former Lewis-Palmer standout Billy Cook told me recently he thinks he might have a good shot at getting drafted this year. Cook was in his junior season at Pepperdine when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cook is ranked among the top 150 college prospects, according to various sources. There are several factors working in his favor that could make him attractive to major league teams this year, including his success playing against high-level competition and willingness to sign if the money is right.
Cook said more than 20 major league teams have been talking with him. Those that have shown the most interest are the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals.
Two area players many people expected to be drafted in recent years were Lewis-Palmer’s Paul Tillotson (class of 2016) and Pine Creek’s Riley Cornelio (class of 2019). Leading up to those drafts, both players were projected to be chosen in the top 10 rounds. But neither was selected.
The theory was that both players had scholarships with major college programs (Tillotson at Nebraska and Cornelio at Texas Christian) and both likely would have demanded more money than major league teams were willing to pay for players drafted after the first couple of rounds.
Ryan Warner, another Pine Creek standout, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the third round of the 2012 draft. Warner pitched parts of three minor league seasons, compiling a 7-8 record with a 4.97 ERA.
Lewis-Palmer’s Reid Engel was the Boston Red Sox’s fifth-round pick in the 2005 draft. It was thought he would be manning centerfield for the Red Sox by 2009 or so. Instead, Engel’s career ended in 2009 after five minor league seasons. He batted .258 in 352 games, reaching as high as Double-A.
Two Cheyenne Mountain grads — Brandon McCarthy and Dave Mlicki — were mid-round picks who went on to have successful careers. McCarthy was taken out of Lamar Community College in the 17th round of the 2002 draft by the White Sox. He won 69 games over 13 major league seasons.
Mlicki was the 23rd round pick of the Seattle Mariners out of high school in 1989 (he did not sign) and the 17th round selection of the Cleveland Indians in 1990 out of Oklahoma State (he signed that year). Mlicki won 66 games over 10 major league seasons.
I will leave you with this bit of trivia: Mike Piazza is always worth mentioning when talking about the draft. He was the Dodgers’ 62nd round pick (yes 62nd) of the 1988 draft (1,390th overall out of 1,433 selected that year). Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda picked Piazza as a favor to Piazza’s father.
Piazza went on to have a Hall of Fame career and is considered the best all-around hitting catcher in the history of the game.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.