One of my all-time favorite people in baseball is former Milwaukee Braves catcher Del Crandall. When I discovered that one of Del’s sons — Bob Crandall — lives in the Black Forest area, I knew I had to find a way to make contact with Bob.
Last month, I met with Bob and his older brother, Bill — who was visiting from Texas — on a Saturday morning over breakfast. It was an honor for me to get to talk with them and hear some of their stories about their famous dad. Del is 90 years old now and lives in an assisted living facility in Mission Viejo, Calif.
By the way, I learned about Bob’s whereabouts from dedicated Pikes Peak Newspapers reader Michael Ortiz. Michael plays in the Men’s Senior Baseball League with me — he is on the Indians — and is a patient of Bob Crandall’s. Bob is a physician’s assistant with Lockheed Martin HealthWorks Wellness Center at their office on Federal Way, near New Life Church. Bob, a retired Army physician's assistant, attends Woodmen Valley Chapel and plays guitar in the worship band.
Before I delve into my conversation with Bob and Bill Crandall, I first need to tell you a little about my relationship with their dad. I got to know Del beginning in 1996 when I covered the Single-A San Bernardino (Calif.) Stampede for the San Bernardino Sun newspaper. The Stampede was the California League affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Del was brought on board that season to manage the team at age 66.
Del treated me well. We talked before and after all 140 games that season. He held me captive with his stories about his playing days commanding the Braves’ pitching staff that included Hall of Famer Warren Spahn, as well as standouts Lew Burdette, Johnny Sain and Johnny Antonelli.
Some of Del’s other Braves’ teammates included Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews and Red Schoendienst.
I will never forget one of the first things Del told me before the 1996 season opener.
“You can refer to me as the manager or skipper, but never coach,” Del said in stern voice.
Del was proud of his baseball background. He had been involved in the game professionally since 1948, when he was signed by the then Boston Braves at the age of 18 for $4,000 — a huge sum in those days. Less than four months after his 19th birthday, Del became the youngest starting catcher in Major League Baseball history when he supplanted 32-year-old Bill Salkeld in June 1949.
Del is the last living member of the Boston Braves. The franchise moved to Milwaukee in 1953 and Atlanta in 1966.
Del played for four teams over 16 seasons and spent two years in the army during the Korean War (1951-52). In 1957, he helped the Braves to the World Series championship over the New York Yankees. In the 1958 rematch, the Yankees defeated the Braves. Del homered in the seventh game of each series.
Del was the third best overall catcher of the 1950s behind Yogi Berra and Roy Campanella. He was the best defensive catcher of his era, an 11-time all-star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner.
Last year, Bob Crandall made a push for his dad to get into the hallowed Baseball Hall of Fame. Bob traveled to Cooperstown, N.Y., where he met with a mutual friend of ours — Tim Mead, president of the Hall of Fame.
“I met with Tim, but that was as far as it ever got,” Bob told me. “I was hoping my dad would get some consideration from one of the old-time committees, but it looks like we will have to wait another five years or so. I was hoping to get my dad into the Hall of Fame while he’s still with us.”
Bob Crandall, 56, has no recollection of his dad playing baseball. He was just 2 years old when Del retired following the 1966 season after a short stint with the Cleveland Indians.
Bob, however, was a frequent visitor to the ballpark in the 1970s when his dad managed the Milwaukee Brewers. Del also managed the Seattle Mariners in the 1980s.
“I remember sitting in the dugout in Milwaukee the very first day my dad put (future Hall of Famer) Robin Yount in the lineup,” Bob said. “I was 10, but I remember the hype. I knew it was something special.”
Del is in the Pacific Coast League Hall of Fame. In 2015, he was recognized as one of the league’s greatest managers. In six seasons (1978-83) as the lead man of the Albuquerque Dukes, Del accumulated 470 wins and four PCL titles. His 1981 club, ranked 11th-best team in Minor League Baseball history, won 94 games and holds a PCL modern-era record with a .712 winning percentage.
“A lot of people forget how great of a baseball career my father had,” Bob said.
I encourage you to read up on Del.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.