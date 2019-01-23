Bark beetle invaded tens of thousands of untouched acres of Colorado forests last year as trees suffered under record-breaking heat and extreme drought, says a new report by the Colorado State Forest Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
Spruce beetle attacked 178,000 acres of Engelmann spruce. Although that’s fewer than the 260,000 acres in 2017 and the 250,000 in 2016, about one-third of the acres hit last year were in previously unaffected areas.
The roundheaded pine beetle in southwest Colorado more than doubled its presence to 27,000 acres, up from 11,000 acres in 2017, mostly in Dolores County.
Last year’s drought, the second worst in 124 years, and record-breaking heat were largely to blame, said Dan West, an entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service.
“That has wide-reaching impacts as the trees are less defended and their susceptibility to invasion goes up,” West said.
A tree’s two chief defenses against bark beetle both hinge on precipitation, West said. Without enough water, a tree cannot build up stores of resin to “push out” bark beetles.
“Think of the resin ducts on the outside of a tree like a garden hose, but filled with resin instead of water,” he said. “For a beetle to bore into the tree and access the tree’s carbohydrates, it has to go through the resin ducts. Once the ducts are filled with enough beetles, the resin pushes them out of the tree like water would burst out of a hose if it was punctured.”
Certain compounds in tree resin also are toxic to bark beetle.
But extreme or prolonged drought hinders resin production. The trees’ “fine feeder roots,” which absorb water and micronutrients, die. To grow back, the forest would need multiple years of high snowpack, adequate precipitation and milder weather.
As of Jan. 15, Colorado was at 93 percent of its normal snowpack and at 156 percent of last year’s, reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Nonetheless, about 85 percent of the state is in some level of drought. About 10 percent, in southwest Colorado, is in exceptional drought.
The Fourth National Climate Report, released by the federal government in November, predicted an 8.6 degree increase in the average annual temperature in the Southwest by 2100 with high greenhouse gas emissions. The hotter weather will increase the possibilities of mega-droughts lasting decades.
“We have no reason to believe outbreaks will abate anytime soon because of the 2018 conditions and what we think will be a drier and hotter future,” West said.
Earlier bark beetle invasions in Colorado also correlated with extreme drought and high temperatures. In 2002 and 2012, the state saw exceptionally dry, hot conditions, major wildfires (notably the Hayman and Waldo Canyon fires) and an uptick in the bark beetle spread, West said.
Though trees killed by bark beetles don’t necessarily bolster the chance of a wildfire, conditions created by fallen dead needles and trees can intensify a fire if one breaks out.
“It’s an ecosystem, so all of these factors are tied together,” West said.
Given the extent of the Colorado forest affected by bark beetle — 3.4 million acres by mountain pine beetle plus 1.78 million acres by spruce beetle between 1996 and 2014 — preventing outbreaks is a nearly impossible but critical task for forest managers.
“It is difficult to be so proactive, and we’re typically more reactionary because of the rate that bark beetles can build up their population and move through the ecosystem,” West said. “To set the next generation up with a healthy forest is why we plant trees and do forest management.”