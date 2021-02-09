We’re only in the second month of 2021, but it’s time to inhale.
By inhale, I mean slow down and nourish ourselves as in the way Dr. Roshi Joan Halifax, Buddhist teacher, Zen priest, anthropologist, and pioneer in the field of end-of-life care, talks about it.
“There is the in-breath and there is the out-breath, and too often we feel like we have to exhale all the time. The inhale is absolutely essential — and then you can exhale,” Halifax said in a 2012 interview with Marianne Schnall for the Omega Women’s Leadership Center.
I’m sharing Halifax’s words with you in case you also need to hear them. In our culture, we exhale — producing, pushing, doing — as if our lives depend upon it. But, do they?
Last year, on her podcast “Unlocking Us,” Brené Brown read a similar quote that Halifax’s said to her during a dress rehearsal for an event they did together. After hearing the podcast, I knew it was time for me to inhale, and I took a two-week break from work while my son was on his school winter break.
I was temped to continue working during my son’s break because there’s always more work to be done as a solo entrepreneur. Everything comes from me — all ideas, all problem-solving, all creation, all marketing, all implementation. It’s easy to constantly think about work even if I’m not actually doing work. I, like many people working from home these days, have no physical separation between work and daily life, so it’s easy for work to take over.
I’m so grateful I heard Halifax’s wise words when I did because taking a break was just what I needed. If I hadn’t paused, I would’ve been fighting reality and forcing in the way that most of us know too well. It’s not sustainable and when when kids are involved, it just doesn’t work.
Instead, I chose to pause and be mentally and physically present with my son, to enjoy him and to play with him. And, it was absolutely the right choice. It felt fantastic to connect with him while I rested my entrepreneur brain.
When 2021 arrived, I jumped in with a fervor, but my body and mind are telling me I need to schedule a pause to inhale before I exhale too much. I hope it will be the first of many pauses this year.
Even though we live in a culture that doesn’t value the inhale, I’m giving us both permission to inhale anyway because we need it. Without rest, we can’t respond to life in the ways we’d like to. And we can’t meet the challenges before us.
It’s time to us to pause and inhale for ourselves, for our families, for our communities, for our world. If we all took a collective inhale, imagine what might be possible.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, coach, writer, and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps to empower women in all areas of their lives because when women have agency, the world is a more compassionate, creative and collaborative place. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.