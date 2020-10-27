For its All Pikes Peak Reads book this year for young adults, Pikes Peak Library District chose the middle-grade novel “All the Impossible Things” by Lindsay Lackey. It’s about a young girl navigating the foster care system.
Recently Lackey, a former PPLD employee, in partnership with the library district donated several boxes of books to El Paso County Department of Human Services to be given to children who are in foster care.
“We’re very proud to provide this book to children in foster care in our community through this partnership with the Department of Human Services,” said Joanna Nelson Rendón, PPLD Director of Young Adult Services, in a news release. “We work hard to make sure each member of our community has access to resources that can positively impact their lives, and believe this story — by a local author, no less — can be impactful for these children in an amazing way.”
The hope is that the story will show children connected to DHS that they are not alone, and that others experience foster care just like they do.
“We are so grateful to Pikes Peak Library District and Ms. Lackey for putting this treasure into the hands of our youth. Youth in foster care are actively experiencing some of the most difficult things and it is our hope that youth can learn it is not an impossible thing to be able to live in safe families,” said Jenni Swogger, CYFS Assistant Manager, Kinship and Foster Care Programs, in the release.
In El Paso County on a daily basis about 850 children are living in out-of-home care, which includes kin and foster homes. There is a perpetual need for foster families, and DHS makes it a priority to keep siblings together and in their neighborhoods.
“DHS caseworkers strive to make it so children in our community who are placed out of their homes, know safe and loving homes,” Swogger said. “One way we are doing that is through the active recruitment of foster parents for older adolescents some of whom currently call a staffed facility their home. I would encourage anyone who has ever considered being a foster parent or a respite provider to reach out! We need you now more than ever.”
Anyone interested in learning about becoming a foster home can visit the DHS foster website, elpasoco.com/fostercare.
The foster families help to provide safe, stable home bases for children in foster care.
“The Department of Human Services does not operate alone,” said DHS Executive Director Julie Krow in the release. “Community partnerships, such as this project with Pikes Peak Library District, highlight the roles we all play in strengthening and supporting families in our region.
All Pikes Peak Reads is PPLD’s annual program to celebrate literature, improve community connection, and encourage dialogue across social, cultural and generational lines. The program, meant to act like a community-wide book club amongst three age groups, is virtual this year.
This year’s APPR titles explore themes of hope and resiliency, poignant subject matter as we navigate the pandemic both individually and together as a community.
The adult title is “The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue and the book picked for children is “The Unsung Hero of Birdsong, USA” by Brenda Woods.
To participate, simply check the books out (as a physical book, eBook, or audiobook) of any PPLD branch join the library district’s programs — including book discussion groups and visits with each of the authors.
Learn more, find a link to check out the books and register for the programs by visiting ppld.org/appr.