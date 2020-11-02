By Cheyenne Edition Staff Report
The Assistance League of Colorado Springs Annual Fun Fair, which had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
The nonprofit made this statement on its Facebook page: “Due to the governor’s latest mandate that groups of people must be 10 or less, we are canceling the Assistance League’s Annual Fun Fair.”
Last year ALCS, which runs Bargain Box Thrift Store in Colorado Springs, among other endeavors, “helped over 4,000 individuals and their families by giving new beds and linens to teens leaving foster care, new clothes to schoolchildren, new clothing to assault survivors, and by screening the hearing of preschoolers,” it states on its Facebook page, facebook.com/AssistanceLeagueCS.
This all-volunteer nonprofit could use your support. To volunteer, visit assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs/volunteer/