THROUGH SUNDAY
MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEK AT CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO
9 a.m.-5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m., 50% off normal admission base prices for all active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel and their dependents living in the same household, with valid ID. See all details at cmzoo.org/military.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
PUBLIC SKATE
Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $4 admission, $3 skate rental; broadmoorworldarena.com.
THURSDAY
SIGNATURE CHEFS AUCTION
To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
PARTIES FOR PARKS
See what’s new in your local parts, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road.
FRIDAY
ARCHTOP EDDY
6:30-8:30 p.m., Sacred Grounds Coffee, 1801 Cheyenne Road; 475-0888.
SATURDAY
KIDS’ SATURDAY LUNCH AND LEARN
For ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $10-$15, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3 per person, including adults and siblings. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
PAWTOBERFEST
Dog-friendly festival with craft brews and spirits tasting, food trucks and more, to benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 21st Street at Rio Grande Street, $50, $30 for ages 13-17, free for ages 12 and younger; pawtoberfest.org.
GLITTER INTO GOLD
To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., go online for ticket prices. Reservations: 581-7112, wrestlelikeagirl.org.
MONDAY-OCT. 22
DYNAMIC AGING MOVEMENT CLASS SERIES
6:30-7:45 p.m. Mondays, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., $120. Advance registration: tinyurl.com/y7kp22c7, joannazaremba@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
COLORADO SPRINGS HISPANIC BUSINESS COUNCIL SEPTEMBER LUNCHEON
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $20. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y9vf7yby.
SEPT. 19
NATURE EXPLORERS: SCALY OR SLIMY? REPTILES AND AMPHIBIANS
For ages 4-5 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3 per person, including adults and siblings. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
AIKEN AUDUBON MONTHLY PROGRAM
7 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, free. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
SEPT. 21
2018 STATE OF THE CITY
Hosted by Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $55-$65. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y96vndwp.
GOLDEN BOOT GALA
To benefit The Home Front Cares, 5:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Advance tickets: thehomefrontcares.org.
SEPT. 22
35TH ANNUAL FIESTA AND CAR SHOW
To provide scholarships for local college students, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; elcincodemayo.org.
SEPT. 24
WWE LIVE
7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
SEPT. 27
LITTLE WONDERS: GREAT GASSHOPPERS
For ages 2 and 3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $3 per person, including adults and siblings. Reservations: 520-6387; tinyurl.com/yarxcazm.
FUNDRAISING GALA AND SILENT AUCTION
To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
SEPT. 30
GOLDEN LOTUS FOUNDATION ASIAN CUISINE COOKING CLASS
1-3 p.m. 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
