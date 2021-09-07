THURSDAY
Rob Landreth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Wayne Wilkinson Trio — 8:30-10:45 p.m., Epiphany COS, 32 S. Tejon St.; waynewilkinson.com.
• • •
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
”Alternative Perspectives” — 7-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2u6j5cx8.
Tommy Davidson — 7:35 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
• • •
THURSDAY-SEPT. 24
Meditation in the Garden — 7:30-9 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• • •
FRIDAY
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
History of the Garden Hike — 8-9 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/59fneefy.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Charity Cornhole Tournament — 9 a.m. check-in, tournament starts at 10 a.m., America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, go online for entry fees. Registration required: broadmoorrotary.square.site.
Advanced French Macarons Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Nature Journaling Hike — Noon-1:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/jtsnz49t.
Pasta Making and Eine Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Silent Night — Connect with our animals peacefully and quietly, while enjoying the natural beauty of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $14.75-$17.75. Registration required: cmzoo.org/silentnight.
Spirit Tasting and Comedy Show — With Steven Briggs, 5:30-9 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd., $20-$40. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/42ucee42.
Zepp 11 — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Rhythm and the Rose — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
Guns N’ Hoses Scrimmage — To benefit families of fallen officers, after Switchbacks FC vs Rio Grande Valley FC match, Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimmaron St. Go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: switchbacksfc.com, use code Guns&Hoses.
• • •
SATURDAY AND SEPT. 25
COS@150 History Stroll — 10-11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Registration required: cspm.org/cos150stroll.
• • •
SUNDAY
Laurie’s Bread Around the World: Korea Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
SUN-Day in the Garden — Telescope viewing of the Chromosphere layer of the sun and other viewings, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com.
Hike with a Naturalist — 2:30-4:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/mv6z82fp.
• • •
TUESDAY
Moroccan Tagine Online Cooking Class — Hosted by Gather Food Studio, 6-7:30 p.m., $25. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
SEPT. 15
Little Learners: The Great Outdoors — For preschoolers, 10:15-11 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: give.cspm.org/little-learners.
National Linguini Day Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
• • •
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Works by Dale Pittock and Don Orr — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
• • •
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
• • •
ONGOING
WEDNESDAYS
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
• • •
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
