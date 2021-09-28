THURSDAY
QuickBooks — Online Version: Mastering Part 2 — 1-4:30 p.m., Pikes Peak SBDC, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $75. Registration required: tinyurl.com/33y6byv9.
Old Dominion, Scotty McCreery and Walker County — 6 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com/entertainment.
Stuff it — Squash Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $30. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Tails & Tunes — For ages 21 and older, 6-9:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $55.75 and up. Registration required: cmzoo.org/tails.
Wines of Greece Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.
Lila Mori & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Jo Koy — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
THURSDAY-OCT. 24
”Guadalupe in the Guestroom” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/guadalupe-in-the-guest-room.
FRIDAY
Business + Arts Happy Hour — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 5-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $30. Registration required: tinyurl.com/vtswwrf6.
First Friday Art Walk — 5-8 p.m., Joanne Lavender Studio, 2418 W. Colorado Ave; joannelavender.com.
World Vegetarian Day Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Key West Drive — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
”Lightbox: Art Show & Fundraiser” — To benefit AIGA Colorado Springs, 6-9 p.m., The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com/events/lightbox-art-show-fundraiser.
Dina Hollingsworth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Kingston Trio — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $37-$43. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Caleb Synan — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-OCT. 29
”I was, I will be” — Works by Su Kaiden Cho, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Undesirable Plants Declare” — Works by the Environmental Performance Agency, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/environmentalperformanceagency.
”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
FRIDAY-OCT. 30
”Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
FRIDAY-DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
SATURDAY
Colorado Springs Marathon — In-person and virtual, 6 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., go online for costs. Registration required: runsignup.com/coloradospringsmarathon.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 9 a.m., Prospect Lake at Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration required: alz.org/walk.
Beers & Gear — Featuring gently used outdoor gear, live music and beer, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/pjdpzj68.
Blues on the Mesa — A full day of blues music, noon, Gold Hill Mesa, 142 Raven Mine Drive, $45-$70. Tickets required: bluesonthemesa.com.
Michael Reese — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Trevor Noah — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $39 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Roma Ransom — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Caramel Apple Charcuterie Board Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Willy Wonka Desserts Cooking Class — 1-2 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Voices Against Abuse Concert — Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, 3-5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/3nfev6va.
Sushi Making Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
TUESDAY
Skillet — With Adelitas Way, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39-$60. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH THURSDAY
Pastel Society Members Show and 10th Annual Miniatures & Small Works Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
Works by Dale Pittock and Don Orr — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Moon Over Buffalo” — Funky Little Theater Co., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.rings Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
To list an event taking place in the 80903, 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.