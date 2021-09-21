THURSDAY
Southern Colorado Women's Chamber Sunset Meet & Greet — 5-7 p.m., Partners in Housing, 455 Gold Pass Heights, $15-$20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4eparysm.
Pot Pie Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
George Whitesell — 7 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
Apple Strudel Cooking Class — 1-4 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Dead Man's Brewfest — 6 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., $35. Tickets required: switchbacksfc.com/entertainment.
Illegal Cheeze — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Hope Never Ends — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 6-9 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 W. Raven Mine Drive., Suite 200, $100. Registration required: homewardpp.org.
Joe Johnson — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Bill Snyder — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Kyle Cervantes — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
April Macie — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$75. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Geology Hike with Jay Temple — 9-11 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/m6hwrktd.
COS@150 History Stroll — 10-11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Registration required: cspm.org/cos150stroll.
Harvest Fall Festival — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; 635-7925, emcallister.curator@gmail.com.
History Detectives: Green Spaces — For upper elementary students, 10:15-11 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: give.cspm.org/history-detectives.
Aspens on the Avenue — With hundreds of artists, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., West Colorado Avenue, between 23rd and 27th streets; shopoldcoloradocity.com/events.
League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region Education Discussion — Civics Education: Is Critical Race Theory a Factor? 1 p.m., KCH MacLaren Hall at Knights of Columbus Hall, Penrose Library, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; lwvppr.org.
6035 — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Where the Wild Things are Dinner — To benefit Early Connections Learning Center, 5 p.m., Historic Day Nursery, 104 E. Rio Grande St., $150. Reservations required: earlyconnections.org/wildthings.
Noche De Baile Scholarship Fundraising Dance — To benefit underserved and underrepresented students seeking higher education, 6-10 p.m., Westside Eagles, 1050 S. 21st St., $20 in advance, $30 at door. Tickets: elcincodemayo.org.
Dave Arvizo — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
David Spade — 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
TUESDAY
Hispanic Chamber's Hispanic Heritage Business Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, $30 and up. Registration required: cosconcilio.com.
African Curry No. 9 - Kenya Online Cooking Class — Hosted by Gather Food Studio, 6-7:30 p.m., $25. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
SEPT. 29
Early Bird Motorless Hike & Bikes — 5-8 a.m., Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St. Skateboard and longboards not permitted; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Coffee Cake Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $50. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
CountyWyde — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
Meditation in the Garden — 7:30-9 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
THROUGH SATURDAY
"Cabaret Under the Stars" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Millibo Art Theatre, outdoor stage, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28. Tickets required: themat.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Pastel Society Members Show and 10th Annual Miniatures & Small Works Show — Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd; academyframesco.com.
Works by Dale Pittock and Don Orr — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 2
"Moon Over Buffalo" — Funky Little Theater Co., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH OCT. 31
"The Aspen Show" Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: "Working Toward Abstraction" — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
ONGOING
WEDNESDAYS
he Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
To list an event taking place in the 80903, 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.