THURSDAY
Fall Cobblers Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Speaker Series — Juana Bordas will present The Power of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, 4:30-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$25 in person, $10-$20 online. Registration required: tinyurl.com/arwx6z9h.
FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
Guided Bird Walk — 7:30-9:30 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/4xr99he2.
Oktoberfest Pretzels Cooking Class — 1-5 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $100. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen — 5 p.m., Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St., go online for ticket prices: switchbacksfc.com/entertainment.
The Collective — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Michael Reese — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Matt Rife — 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 25
”Cabaret Under the Stars” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Millibo Art Theatre, outdoor stage, 1626 S. Tejon St., $28. Tickets required: themat.org.
FRIDAY-OCT. 2
”Moon Over Buffalo” — Funky Little Theater Co., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
SATURDAY
AAUW Welcome Coffee — 9:30 a.m.-noon, Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/s4ctxr7r.
Alice in Wonderland Desserts Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Gourmet Caramel Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
The Street Deacons — 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Family Movie Night — “Raya and the Last Dragon,” 5:30-10 p.m., Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; tinyurl.com/37ntpuvd.
Rocky Mountain Rumble: Beasts and Barrels — Family-friend rodeo event focused on military and first responders, 10-3 p.m. free event, 4 p.m. gates open for ticketed show, 6-8 p.m. ticketed show, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Go online for ticket prices. Discounts available for advance ticket purchases; triplejrodeo.com.
The Never Alone Foundation Family Ball — 5-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $40 and up. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/cxts68px.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Race Against Suicide: A Charity 5K — In-person and virtual event to benefit the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, El Pomar Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle, $20 through July 31, $35 after July 31. Registration required: pikespeaksuicideprevention.org.
MONDAY
Forest Bathing Walk — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3paaz6pr.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Business Lunch — Allison Barr will present The Shine Theory: Debunking the myth of business competition, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/kcm8buez.
Tostada Tuesday Online Cooking Class — Hosted by Gather Food Studio, 6-7:30 p.m., $25. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
SEPT. 22
Live, Love, Local — First Day of Fall Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Illegal Cheeze — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
Fall Equinox Hike — 7-9 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yvdvy3aj.
The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 24
Meditation in the Garden — 7:30-9 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Works by Dale Pittock and Don Orr — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
ONGOING
WEDNESDAYS
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
