THURSDAY
Brad Eastin Quintet — 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
Dave Arvizu — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
First Friday Art Walk — 5-8 p.m., Joanne Lavender Studio, 2418 W. Colorado Ave; joannelavender.com.
National Mushroom Month Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Snake and the Rabbit — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Paul & Ieva Cataldo — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 24
”Feathers and Fables” — Works by Emma Powell, 5-9 p.m. Fridays, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”THIS: THAT” — Works by Corey Drieth and William Wylie, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org.
”We Hold Dear” — Works by Michael Dowling, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
FRIDAY-SEPT. 25
”Chained Voices” — Opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
SATURDAY
Pizzelles Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Pierogis Cooking Class — Noon-3 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Tamales Cooking Class — 4-6 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: craftedcoloradoltd.com.
Mile High — With the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; amusiccompanyinc.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Nico Colucci Quintet — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SEPT. 8
Cheyenne Mountain Newcomers Club General Meeting — Open to women, 9:30 a.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; cmnccos.org.
SEPT. 9
Rob Landreth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SEPT. 9-11
”Alternative Perspectives” — 7-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College Studio West, 22 N. Sierra Madre St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2u6j5cx8.
Tommy Davidson — 7:35 p.m. Sept. 9, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$85. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SEPT. 9-24
Meditation in the Garden — 7:30-9 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $10. Registration required: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
SEPT. 10
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
David Musante — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
ONGOING
WEDNESDAYS
The Rude Blues Jam — With the house band and open mic, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
