THROUGH NOV. 25
PUBLIC SKATE
Noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $4 admission, $3 skate rental; broadmoorworldarena.com.
FRIDAY
OVERVIEW OF
LANDMARK CASES OF THE SUPREME COURT: HOW DECISIONS
OF THE HIGH COURT IMPACT OUR LIVES
10 a.m.-noon, Palisades at Broadmoor Park, 4547 Palisades Park View, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
CHANGE FOR HEROES
Bring spare change or make cash donation on site to fill up CSPD, CSFD, El Paso County Sheriff truck, 5-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; RSVP to 540-6433, john@johnhermes.com.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
FEBRA’S THE
SIDEDOOR GALLERY GRAND OPENING
5-7 p.m. Friday reception, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. open house Saturday and Sunday, next door to Febra’s, 2530 Colorado Ave., free; 635-4466.
SATURDAY
NATIONAL MILL DOG RESCUE GALA
5:30-9 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $125. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y8oxc3m6.
SUNDAY
FALL FESTIVAL
Pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, beer and wine gardens, music and more, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Paul Catholic School, 1601 Mesa Ave., 25 cents admission, free for ages two and younger, with tickets and wristbands available to purchase with cash for games, food and more; 632-1846, stpaulpmcs.org.
CASTING CROWNS FEATURING I AM THEY
7 p.m., Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $23-$78. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
OCT. 19-21, OCT. 26-28 AND OCT. 31
BOO AT THE ZOO
4–8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road $17.75 in advance, $20.75 at gate, if available; 633-9925 cmzoo.org/boo.
OCT. 20
”NIGHT OF COMEDY”
To benefit Zach’s Place at the Laurie Hillyard Family Center, 6-9 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $55. Advance tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
OCT. 23
19TH ANNUAL
COLORADO
SPRINGS SPORTS HALL OF FAME
To benefit the Sports Corp, 5 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $125. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybya5g5v.
OCT. 26 AND 27
PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS
8-10 p.m. Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $15.50-$108. Advance tickets: broadmoorworldarena.com.
OCT. 27
EMMA CRAWFORD COFFIN RACES
11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, free; tinyurl.com/yacp274n.
22nd ANNUAL
VINTNER DINNER
To benefit the Children’s Literacy Center, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: childrensliteracycenter.org.
PPCC ANNIVERSARY GOLDEN GALA:
CELEBRATING THE PAST, SHAPING THE FUTURE
5:30-10 p.m., to benefit Pikes Peak Community College scholarships, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: ppcc.edu/golden-gala.
OCT. 28
GOLDEN LOTUS
FOUNDATION ASIAN CUISINE COOKING CLASS
1-3 p.m. 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
OCT. 30
HALLOWEEN CONCERT
7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3135.
NOV. 2
ISLAM BROUGHT THE RENAISSANCE TO EUROPE
10 a.m.-noon, Myron Stratton Home, 555 Gold Pass Road, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
NOV. 6
BREAKFAST OF
CHAMPIONS
To benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, 7:30-9 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75. Reservations: peakvista.org.
A BERNSTEIN
CELEBRATION
7 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus Theater, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; 502-3135.
NOV. 7
KILO’S FALL BRAWL
Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin, Bad Wolves, From Ashes to New, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $25.50 and up; 477-2100, worldarena.com.
