Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, confirm event is taking place.
FRIDAY
Bert Kreischer’s “Hot Summer Nights Tour 2020” Drive-in Comedy — 10 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena parking lot, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $180-$275 per vehicle, four person max. Tickets required: broadmoorworldarena.com.
OCT. 17-18, OCT. 23-25, OCT. 30-31
Boo at the Zoo — 3:40-8:30 p.m., with last admission at 7:20 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/boo-at-the-zoo.
NOV. 5
Introduction to Wilderness Survival — 6-8:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $25. Registration required: 520-6977.
NOV. 7
Bear Run: Fun Run and Walk Fundraiser — 10 a.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Call or go online for costs and registration: 520-6977, elpasoco.com/bearrun.
NOV. 18
First Aid, CPR, AED Classes — 6-7:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $75. Registration required: 520-6977.
To list an event taking place in the 80905 or 80906 ZIP codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.