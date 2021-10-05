THURSDAY
Cowgirls & Cocktails — To benefit Cowgirls Against Cancer, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Power Gold Camp Road, $70. Registration: cowgirlsagainstcancer.org.
All About Veggie Burgers Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
Book Signing and Reading with Robin Izer — “Heart Knowledge,” 10:30 a.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave.; robinizer@q.com.
Leo and the Lark — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SATURDAY
Motorless Morning — 5 a.m.-noon, Garden of the Gods Park, 1805 N. 30th St.; coloradosprings.gov/motorlessmorning.
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Overview — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/3mwn3afy.
Fur Ball — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Go online for ticket prices. Registration required: hsppr.org/events/fur-ball-2021.
BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Break Out — Colorado Springs Artist Showcase, 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $10. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Whittlers Annual Woodcarving and Woodworking Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St., $2-$3, free for ages 11 and younger with paying adult; Steve, 719-339-5164, sgurnett@comcast.net.
SUNDAY
Caramel Apple Galette Board Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-noon, Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call for cost. Registration: 719-247-2971.
Whoopie Pie Cooking Class — Noon-1 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call for cost. Registration: 719-247-2971.
OCT. 13
Colorado Springs Records Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Masonic Center, 1130 Panorama Drive, $3 early admission 9-10 a.m., $10 general admission 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; coloradorecordshow.com.
Gilmore Family & Friends — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH OCT. 24
”Guadalupe in the Guestroom” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/guadalupe-in-the-guest-room.
THROUGH OCT. 29
”I was, I will be” — Works by Su Kaiden Cho, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Undesirable Plants Declare” — Works by the Environmental Performance Agency, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/environmentalperformanceagency.
”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
”Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Works by Carole Patton and Marlene Mihelich — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
