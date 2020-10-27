Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Boo at the Zoo — 3:40-8:30 p.m., with last admission at 7:20 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/boo-at-the-zoo.
FRIDAY
Ghouls and Stools Day — Volunteer cleanup and costume contest, Bear Creek Dog Park, 9-11 a.m., 21st and Rio Grande streets; 520-7529.
NOV. 5
Introduction to Wilderness Survival — 6-8:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $25. Registration required: 520-6977.
NOV. 6
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — In-person or virtual, to benefit Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6:30 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 S. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Go online for ticket prices. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/y3p7lpj4.
NOV. 7
Bear Run: Fun Run and Walk Fundraiser — 10 a.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Call or go online for costs and registration: 520-6977, elpasoco.com/bearrun.
NOV. 11
2020 COS CEO Leadership Lessons: Mark Stafford — 4:30-6:30 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yygl6zxa.
NOV. 18
First Aid, CPR, AED Classes — 6-7:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $75. Registration required: 520-6977.
DEC. 5
Festival of Lights Parade — Stationary parade allows cars to drive through to see lighted floats, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., tickets required: coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.
To list an event taking place in the 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.