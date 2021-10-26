THURSDAY
Chicken Soup for the Soul Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Acoustic Jam Session: Bluegrass — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Spanish Wine Dinner — 7 p.m., Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Reservations required: jakeandtellys.com.
Mélange Duo — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Brett Eldredge — 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $35 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Theresa Caputo — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $42.75-$92.75. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Wellness Retreat — 1-7 p.m. Thursday, 6:30-9:15 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 3220 Mesa Road, call for cost. Reservations required: kstoinski@stratawell.com, 719-428-2319.
FRIDAY
Breakfast with Champions — To benefit the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes, 7:30 a.m. in person (8:15 a.m. livestream), U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., $45. Tickets required. For in-person, tinyurl.com/2s26h4xe; for livestream, tinyurl.com/5ev9k2wy.
First Friday Art Walk — 5-8 p.m., Joanne Lavender Studio, 2418 W. Colorado Ave; joannelavender.com.
Red Mountain Boys — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Dave Arvizo — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
The Naked Voice — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa St.; cvae.org.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ivan Decker — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
Halloween Zombikaze — Presented by Peaks & Pasties, 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
SATURDAY
First United Methodist Church Bazaar — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 420 N. Nevada Ave.; Virginia, 719-351-3879.
Halloween History Hunt — For families with children ages 2-12, 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Costumes encouraged. Registration required: cspm.org/event/halloween-history-hunt.
Eric Swab — “The Granite Attraction: Stories of the Pikes Peak Highway and Summit,” “From Utility to Attraction: A History of the Mt. Manitou Park & Incline Railway” and his book on Fred Barr, 1-3 p.m., Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Halloween Bar Crawl — 4-11:30 p.m., Bar-K, 124 E. Costilla St., go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: eventvesta.com/events/9625/t/tickets.
80’s Zombie Prom — 6-11:30 p.m., COATI Uprise, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/e6mx36ft.
Halloween Party with Chauncy Crandall — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
George Whitesell — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
R.I.POWER — Presented by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/cleo-parker-robinson-dance-r-i-power.
Senior Live Expo — Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration required: seniorlifeexpocs.com/register-now.
SUNDAY
Trick or Treat Street — For ages 12 and younger, 2-4:30 p.m., Old Colorado City; shopoldcoloradocity.com.
Principal’s Office Halloween Punch Party — 7-11:30 p.m., Principal’s Office at Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., $30 includes all-you-can-drink punch and costume party; principalsoffice.co.
MONDAY
National Bison Day Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
TUESDAY
Día de los Muertos Celebration — 5-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Registration required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/events/dia-de-los-muertos.
Functional Knife Skills Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
NOV. 3
Stuff it — Squash Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Mary & the Pharaoh — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”I was, I am, I will be” — Works by Su Kaiden Cho, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Undesirable Plants Declare” — Works by the Environmental Performance Agency, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/environmentalperformanceagency.
”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”A Baker’s Duet” — Works by Linn G. Baker and Tim Baker, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
”Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Boo at the Zoo — 4-8:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $19.75-$24.75. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/boo.
Spooky Magic Town — Michael Garman Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50. Tickets required: michaelgarman.com/magic-town.
Works by Carole Patton and Marlene Mihelich — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Saturdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
