THURSDAY
The Power of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Speaker Series — 4:30-6 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $20 for in-person, $10 for virtual for Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC members, $25 in-person, $20 for virtual for nonmembers. Registration required: tinyurl.com/xvdrbwk9.
Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Night — 7 p.m., The Warehouse Restaurant Gallery, 25 W. Cimmaron St., $5-$20. Tickets required: coloradospringsconservatory.org/event/jazz-nite-oct-2021.
Barry Spaeth — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
She Can Wrestle Gala & Auction — To benefit Wrestle Like a Girl, 5-9 p.m., U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St. Go online for ticket prices: Reservations required: wrestlelikeagirl.cheerfulgiving.com/e/she-can-wrestle-gala-and-auction.
Koats 4 Kids — 5:30-9:30 p.m., The Pinery on the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St.; koats4kids.org.
Illegal Cheeze — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Boo! At Bear Creek — For ages 7 and older, 6-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $7-$8. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Affion Crockett — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Three Nights of Horrors Film Festival — 6-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., $6-$40. Tickets required: ifsoc.eventive.org/schedule.
SATURDAY
Kids’ Morning Out: Bear Creek Boo Bash — For ages 6-12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20-$25. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Traditional French Macarons Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Crafted Colorado, 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call for cost. Registration: 719-247-2971.
Colorado Arts Month, Spooky Stories and Dia De Los Muertos Story Time — Noon-2 p.m., African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs, 1620 W. Bijou St. Registration required: lilmissstoryhour.com.
Family Fall Crawl — 3:30-8 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets required: give.cspm.org/fall-crawl.
Jeff Dunham — 5 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $50 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Vintner Dinner — To benefit Children’s Literacy Center, 6 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $250. Reservations required: one.bidpal.net/24thvintnerdinner/welcome.
Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Celebration — 6-7 p.m., KCH MacLaren Hall, 20 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; ppld.org/pikes-peak-poet-laureate-celebration.
A Night of Music & Dance — Featuring Boa and the Constrictors, 7 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $5. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
Deryk Cunningham — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Art for André — To benefit the future St. André House at Sacred Heart Parish, with artwork from Father Ron Raab, live music and more, 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, 2021 W. Pikes Peak Ave.; 719-633-8711, sacredheartcos.org.
SUNDAY AND OCT. 31
Sunday Supper Club — Chef Dinner Series — 5:30 p.m., Blue at Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St., $100. Reservations required: redgravyco.com/product/sunday-supper-club-chef-dinner.
MONDAY
Cheyenne Mountain Republic Forum — Lunch and speaker, 12:30-2 p.m., Mount Carmel Veterans’ Center, 520 Communications Circle. No reservations required: brandyrok@aol.com.
PPCC Halloween Concert — 7-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Community College, Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd.; ppcc.edu/calendar.
OCT. 27
The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
THROUGH SUNDAY
”Guadalupe in the Guestroom” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/guadalupe-in-the-guest-room.
THROUGH OCT. 29
”I was, I will be” — Works by Su Kaiden Cho, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Undesirable Plants Declare” — Works by the Environmental Performance Agency, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/environmentalperformanceagency.
”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
”A Baker’s Duet” — Works by Linn G. Baker and Tim Baker, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
”Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Boo at the Zoo — 4-8:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $19.75-$24.75. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/boo.
Spooky Magic Town — Michael Garman Gallery, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., $4-$7.50. Tickets required: michaelgarman.com/magic-town.
Works by Carole Patton and Marlene Mihelich — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
To list an event taking place in the 80903, 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.