Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 23-25, OCT. 30-31
Boo at the Zoo — 3:40-8:30 p.m., with last admission at 7:20 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/boo-at-the-zoo.
OCT. 20
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber Business Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50 in-person, $15-$25 online. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y6hencma.
NOV. 5
Introduction to Wilderness Survival — 6-8:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $25. Registration required: 520-6977.
To list an event taking place in the 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.