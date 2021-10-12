THURSDAY
Government Affairs Ballot Review: Chamber Connect — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St., $5 for Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC nonmembers. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y9rk8x7a.
Under Pressure — Mediterranean Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
FRIDAY
White Cane Day Celebration & Rally — Celebrating the white cane as a symbol of blindness and a tool for independence with speakers, student presentations and yard games, 10-11:30 a.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.; dtaylor@csdb.org.
State of the City — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75-$90. Registration required: tinyurl.com/djrn42rk.
Spur — 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd.; bicycleresort.com.
Do You Wanna Empanada Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Tasha Cobbs — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $48 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Veronika String Quartet — 7:30-9 p.m., Colorado College, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., $25. Tickets required: veronikastringquartet.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
SHANG — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
Cool Science Festival Special Event: City of Sunshine Family Workshop — 10-11:30 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org.
All About Pork Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families with headliner Josh Blue, 6-7:30 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Registration required: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
A Night of Soul — With Tony Exum, Changing Faces, Michel’le Hewett, Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $40 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-OCT. 31
Boo at the Zoo — 4-8:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $19.75-$24.75. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/boo.
SUNDAY
Breads Around the World — Dutch Crunch Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Food to Power Harvest Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Hillside Gardens, 1006 S. Institute St., $50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/3pmvc736.
MONDAY
Day of Giving & Golfing — To benefit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort, 125 Clubhouse Drive, $200. Registration: tinyurl.com/p8kj6hc.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/r5ppbpmj.
First Aid, CPR, AED Classes — 6-7:45 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $75. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
OCT. 20
Fall Dessert Bars Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $45. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
#Golf4Prevention — To benefit Becky Baker Foundation, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Broadmoor East and West courses, 1 Lake Ave. Registration: birdease.com/broadmoortourney.
Luke Combs — With Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker, 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
OCT. 20 AND 27
The STNDRD — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25. Tickets required: goldroomlive.com.
OCT. 27
Woman’s Club of Colorado Springs Luncheon and Fashion Show Fundraiser — 11 a.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $50. Paid reservations required by Tuesday: tinyurl.com/hyarv9t8.
THROUGH OCT. 24
”Guadalupe in the Guestroom” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$45. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/guadalupe-in-the-guest-room.
THROUGH OCT. 29
”I was, I will be” — Works by Su Kaiden Cho, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
”Undesirable Plants Declare” — Works by the Environmental Performance Agency, GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 100; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/environmentalperformanceagency.
”Alchymia” — Works by Brenda Stumpf, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Bijou St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
”A Baker’s Duet” — Works by Linn G. Baker and Tim Baker, The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
”Chromesthesia: Art Inspired by Music” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
THROUGH OCT. 31
Works by Carole Patton and Marlene Mihelich — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
”The Aspen Show” Exhibit — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522-A W. Colorado Ave.; laurareilly.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
