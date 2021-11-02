THURSDAY
In Conversation: At the Line — 6 p.m., Colorado College, Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave. Registration required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/event/in-conversation-at-the-line.
Acoustic Jam Session: Fiddle Tunes — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Under Pressure — Fall Squash Soups Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
FRIDAY
”In Plain Sight” Art Show — To benefit Homeward Pikes Peak, 5-8 p.m., Penrose Public Library, Knights of Columbus Hall, 22 W. Pikes Peak Ave. parking lot entrance; llowrey@homewardpikespeak.org.
Jewel of a Wine Tasting — To benefit Forge Evolution, formerly Colorado Springs Teen Court, 6-9 p.m., Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $60-$80. Virtual option available. Registration required: forgeevolution.ticketleap.com/wine/details.
Showing of Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” — 6 and 9 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $23 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Sarah Groh & Jana Lee — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
SATURDAY
Arts & Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.; 719-955-3401, mduran@ppymca.org.
Paris Fun Fair — Hosted by the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Colorado Springs Shrine Club, 6 S. 33rd St.; assistanceleague.org/colorado-springs.
Forest Bathing Walk — 1-3:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $20-$30. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Wags & Wishes Gala — To benefit Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, 5-9 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $100. Reservations required: tcrascolorado.org/events.
BJ Estares — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
TUESDAY
We Dig Dinosaurs — 3-4 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $2. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ppvczwcs.
For King & Country — 7 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $27 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
TUESDAY AND NOV. 10
”Cats” — 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $43-$88. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
NOV. 10
Cheyenne Mountain Newcomers Club — Speaker will be Jonathan Toman, Peak Radar Manager of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 9:30 a.m., Broadmoor Community Church, 315 Lake Ave., meeting open to women, $30 annual dues; cmnccos.org.
Front Range BBQ’s 21st Birthday Party — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave.; frbbq.com.
NOV. 13
Honoring the Sacred Journey of Holiday Grief — Find meaningful ways to remember you loved ones this holiday season, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. Registration required by Friday: Text 719-339-8991 or email janlouperr@yahoo.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Saturdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
To list an event taking place in the 80903, 80904, 80905 or 80906 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.