Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
DEC. 2
Introduction to Wilderness Survival — 6-8:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $25. Registration required: 520-6977.
DEC. 4-6, DEC. 11-23 AND DEC. 25-JAN. 1
Electric Safari — Entry for zoo members 4:20 p.m., general admission 5:20-7:20 p.m., event ends at 8:30 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Electric Safari is not open on Dec. 24. Free for members, $14.75 for adults, $10.75 for ages 3-11, 75 cents for ages 2 and younger. Advanced ticket required: cmzoo.org/electricsafari.
DEC. 5
Festival of Lights Parade — Stationary parade allows cars to drive through to see lighted floats, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., tickets required: coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.
