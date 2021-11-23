BY DEC. 4
Festival of Lights Kits — Holiday-themed Festival of Lights activity kits for families, while supplies last. Reserve kits at give.cspm.org/festivaloflights2021. Pick up kits 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18 at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.
WEDNESDAY
Molly & the Ren Brooks — 6:30-9:30p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THURSDAY
Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration required: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.
FRIDAY
Craig Walter — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Kyle Cervantes Jazz Trio — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Tanyalee Davis — 8 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65; 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
”The Nutcracker — Short and Sweet” — One-hour shows, 1 p.m., 4 and 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $29 and up; pikespeakcenter.com.
”Disney on Ice: Dream Big” — 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $20 and up; worldarena.com.
SATURDAY
History Detectives: Cultural Crossroads — For upper elementary students and families, 10:15-11 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: give.cspm.org/history-detectives.
Live Painting Demonstration — With Chula Beauregard and Cody Oldham, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle; 719-577-5744, broadmoorgalleries.com.
Old Colorado City Christmas Stroll — Photos with Santa, carolers and more, 5-8 p.m., West Colorado Avenue; shopoldcoloradocity.com/christmas-stroll.
FlashBlack — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Combat & Cabaret — 8 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $25; goldroomlive.com.
Boyd Sweeney — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Holiday Craft & Gift Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, go online for admission prices; sonshineshows.com.
SATURDAY-DEC. 24
Photos with Santa — Weekends, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave.; shopoldcoloradocity.com/photos-with-santa.
SUNDAY
Photography Workshop — With Jae Jarratt and Jonathan Nicholas, 7-9 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2sacb3yk.
MONDAY
Mindful Monday — 10:30-11:15 a.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/jx2jne8u.
Reading Rocks — 2-3 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2bhwsxxj.
TUESDAY
What’s the Weather? — 3-4 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $3. Registration required: tinyurl.com/5v8meuh4.
DEC. 1
Edith — 6:30-9:30p.m., Front Range Barbeque, 2330 W. Colorado Ave., $5; frbbq.com.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Life in a Garden with Gods” — Works by Joseph Liberti, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Bijou St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Perceptual Closure” — Works by Greg Johnson, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Interstate Badlands” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Shadows” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH TUESDAY
Give Thanks for Nature Food Drive — Get a free Geo Trekker movie ticket for three nonperishable food items, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com.
”Posies” — Works by Alix Garcia, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
Works by Jan Oyler and Jerry Thompson — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 1
Alexandr Onishenko — One Man Show — Broadmoor Galleries at the Broadmoor Hotel, 1 Lake Ave. Exhibit runs through Dec. 1; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Saturdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Holiday Show — G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
