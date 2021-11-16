THURSDAY
Amazing Animal Adaptations — For ages 8-12 accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $5. Registration required: tinyurl.com/t9wwxhmw.
Acoustic Jam Session: Bluegrass — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
THURSDAY-DEC. 27
30 Minutes a Day Workout — 9:30-10 a.m. Mondays, COATI, 514 S. Tejon St., $10. Registration required: fitnesswithnatilia.com.
FRIDAY
Peak Vista’s Breakfast of Champions — With guest speaker Paralympic Gold Medalist, Erin Popovich, 7:30-9 a.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations required: peakvista.org/boc.
Mike and Bertye Music Duo — 6-9 p.m., Cucuru Gallery Cafe, 2332 W. Colorado Ave.; madduxband.com.
Full Moon Hike — 4:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $4-$5. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Savory Tarts & Puff Pastry Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Ryan Flores — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Monty Franklin — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $20-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
SATURDAY
It’s All Greek to Me Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Jana Lee and the Powers that be — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
SUNDAY
Intro to Wilderness Survival — Noon-3 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $20. Registration required: tinyurl.com/ey6n99rh.
In Pie We Crust — The Ultimate Pie Cooking Workshop — 1-4:30 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $75. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra — 3 and 7:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., $59.50 and up. Tickets required: worldarena.com.
Colorado Mountain Club Pikes Peak Group’s Annual Meeting — 5-8 p.m., Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/56ynudcn.
MONDAY
Acoustic Jam Session: Hootenanny — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
THROUGH FRIDAY
”Vetted by Lew” — Works by the late Lew Tilley, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
THROUGH SATURDAY
”Nunsense” — Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $19-$24. Tickets required: funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH NOV. 26
”Life in a Garden with Gods” — Works by Joseph Liberti, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Bijou St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Perceptual Closure” — Works by Greg Johnson, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 27
”Interstate Badlands” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Shadows” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 30
Give Thanks for Nature Food Drive — Get a free Geo Trekker movie ticket for three nonperishable food items, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com.
”Posies” — Works by Alix Garcia, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
Works by Jan Oyler and Jerry Thompson — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 1
Alexandr Onishenko — One Man Show — Broadmoor Galleries at the Broadmoor Hotel, 1 Lake Ave. Exhibit runs through Dec. 1; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Saturdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Petit Paintings — Laura Reilly Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2522A W. Colorado Ave.; 719-650-1427.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
THROUGH JAN. 31
Skate in the Park — Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $10, includes skate rental, free for ages 4 and younger with paying adult, credit cards only; downtowncs.com/event/skate.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
