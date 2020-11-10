Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
WEDNESDAY
2020 COS CEO Leadership Lessons: Mark Stafford — 4:30-6:30 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $25. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yygl6zxa.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50 in person, $15-$25 online. Registration required: tinyurl.com/yxlbor2j.
NOV. 18
First Aid, CPR, AED Classes — 6-7:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $75. Registration required: 520-6977.
DEC. 2
Introduction to Wilderness Survival — 6-8:30 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $25. Registration required: 520-6977.
DEC. 5
Festival of Lights Parade — Stationary parade allows cars to drive through to see lighted floats, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., tickets required: coloradospringsfestivaloflights.com.
