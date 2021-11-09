WEDNESDAY AND NOV. 17
The Stndrd — 7:30 p.m., The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave.; goldroomlive.com.
THURSDAY
National Pepper Month — Paprika Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
Alexandr Onishenko — One Man Show — 4-8 p.m., Broadmoor Galleries at the Broadmoor Hotel, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
Acoustic Jam Session: Gospel — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
FRIDAY
John Spengler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Super Tone — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Ian Bagg — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E’s Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $25-$65. Tickets required: 3escomedy.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival — 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15 and up. Tickets required: rmwfilm.org/festival/pick-your-pass.
SATURDAY
Zumba & Mimosas — 9:30-10:30 a.m., Rasta Pasta, 405 N. Tejon St., $15. Registration required: tinyurl.com/rzj99but.
Bear Run — Fun run and walk fundraiser, 10 a.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Call or go online for costs and registration: 719-520-6387; elpasoco.com/bearrun.
Book Readings and Signings — Ariel Heart, pen names of Avery Daniels and C.G. Abbot, will read and sign books from the Resort to Murder mysteries and the Elizabeth Grant thrillers, 3-6 p.m., Hooked on Books, 12 E. Bijou St.; 719-419-7660.
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care’s Trees of Life Tree Lighting — In celebration in memory of thousands of loved ones and a tribute to our military and first responders, 5-7 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; pikespeakhospice.org/pikes-peak-hospice-foundation/events/treesoflife.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6-11 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Reservations required: newbornhope.org/eventstickets/colorado-springs.
Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Gala — 6-10 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200-$250. Reservations required: tinyurl.com/e97zrs4j.
Chad Traxler — 7-10 p.m., Red Gravy, 23 S. Tejon St.; redgravyco.com/blue-at-red-gravy-2.
Sarah Groh Correa — 8:30 p.m., The Wild Goose Meeting House, 401 N. Tejon St., $5; wildgoosemeetinghouse.com.
MONDAY
Acoustic Jam Session: Gypsy Swing — 6-8 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.; blackroseacoustic.org/jams.
Bob Telmosse’ Foundation Fundraiser — Mod Pizza, 4465 Venetucci Blvd. Go online for information: santa-bob.org.
TUESDAY
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $38-$50. Registration required: tinyurl.com/2ez2drs2.
What’s the Weather? — 3-4 p.m., Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., $3. Registration required: tinyurl.com/8v7e4766.
Knife Sharpening with Matt Waters Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65 and up. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
NOV. 17
Little Learners: We All Belong — For preschoolers with an adult, 10:15-11 a.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: give.cspm.org/little-learners.
National Bison Day Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: gatherfoodstudio.com.
THROUGH NOV. 19
”Vetted by Lew” — Works by the late Lew Tilley, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
THROUGH NOV. 20
”Nunsense” — Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., $19-$24. Tickets required: funkylittletheater.org.
THROUGH NOV. 26
”Life in a Garden with Gods” — Works by Joseph Liberti, Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Bijou St.; kreusergallery.com.
”Perceptual Closure” — Works by Greg Johnson, G44 Gallery, 121 E. Boulder St.; g44gallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 27
”Interstate Badlands” — Cottonwood Center For the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
”Shadows” — The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; thebridgeartgallery.com.
THROUGH NOV. 30
”Posies” — Works by Alix Garcia, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite 120; jointhemachine.com.
Works by Jan Oyler and Jerry Thompson — Arati Artists Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; aratiartistsgallery.com.
THROUGH DEC. 5
”Ronny Quevedo: At the Line” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/exhibits/ronny-quevedo-at-the-line.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m. or 1-1:45 p.m. Saturdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
THROUGH JAN. 6
Gallop in the Garden 5K — 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25, Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St.; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
THROUGH APRIL 17
Brett Weston: “Working Toward Abstraction” — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Tickets required: fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/la-cage-aux-folles.
THROUGH SEPT. 28
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/48eexjcp.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Music Video Bingo — 8-10 p.m. Thursdays, Pikes Peak Lager House, 514 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/ys6ebzyb.
ONGOING
SATURDAYS
Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Guided Tours — 11-11:45 a.m., 215 S. Tejon St. Registration required: cspm.org/events.
