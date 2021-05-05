Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
• Indian Desserts Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• First Aid/CPR/AED Class — 6 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $75. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/cpr-aed-first-aid-classes.
• Shitake Happens — Dried Mushrooms Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
FRIDAY
• Do You Wanna Enchilada Cooking Class — 5-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
• Garden Treasures Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
FRIDAY-MAY 28
• “Find the One You Love” — Works by Michele Renée Ledoux, opens 5-8 p.m. Friday, runs noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through May 28, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery.com.
SATURDAY
• National Coconut Cream Pie Day Cooking Class — 1-4:30 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
TUESDAY
• Becky Baker Foundation #Golf4Prevention — 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Broadmoor East and West courses. Go online for costs. Registration required: birdease.com/beckybakerfoundationGOLF.
MAY 12
• Cooking with Saffron Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MAY 14-15
• Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 15
• Kids in the Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Cooking Class — For ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MAY 15-16
• Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 3-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration required: cmzoo.org/run.
MAY 16
• Springtime Courtyard Serenade — Presented by Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, 3 p.m., 35 Elm Ave. Registration required: cvae.org.
MAY 19
• Cooking with Mustard & Vinegar Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $60. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MAY 20
• Inside Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso Ave. Registration required: ppld.org/storytime.
• Pasta Sauces with San Marzano Tomatoes Cooking Class — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• All About Vinegar Cooking Class — 6-8 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $55. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
MAY 20-21
• Rocky Mountain Scramble and Gala — To benefit Citizen Soldier Connection, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Registration and cost: citizensoldierconnection.org.
MAY 21-22
• Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 22
• Italian Stromboli Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gather Food Studio, 2011 W. Colorado Ave., $65. Registration required: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
